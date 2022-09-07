In a letter to the newly appointed Prime Minister, he asked that she commit to the government’s levelling up agenda and continue to support the cause to keep Doncaster Airport open.

He said: “The economic challenges we now face, with spiralling inflation, rents, energy and food bills are inflicting real misery. There are parts of the UK, South Yorkshire included, that are less resilient to weathering the shocks facing us this winter.”

Oliver Coppard

Last year, Doncaster was given £18.6m as part of the levelling up scheme.

He added: “A thriving regional airport is critical to the wider economic growth and innovation ambitions we have for South Yorkshire.

"Yet those plans are under threat with the owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport currently considering its future … I hope we can rely on your government’s continued support to ensure the future of DSA.”