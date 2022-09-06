Yesterday it was announced that Truss had won the leadership race against Rishi Sunak by just over 20,000 votes by party members, following the resignation of Boris Johnson in July.

Mayor Ros Jones welcomed her to the post in a letter made available to the public.

She began: “I would like to welcome you to your post as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Mayor Ros Jones and Liz Truss

"You have taken office during a time of national crisis, with the cost of living crisis, continuing rising inflation and the likelihood of economic recession on the horizon.”

Here are some of the key issues that Jones went on to highlight:

Levelling up: “in Doncaster we currently have two bids into the second round of Levelling Up Funding, when will we find out if these bids have been successful?”

Last year, Doncaster secured £18.6m from the government as part of their Levelling Up scheme, to reduce disparity between regions in the country.

This year, Jones criticised the scheme for not going far enough, stating: “This is but a small start of what is needed to level up the whole of Doncaster.”

Hospitals: “Doncaster is in urgent need of a new hospital, a bid for this has been submitted as part of

the latest bidding round, it would be useful to know when this will be decided upon and announced?”

Jones also previously stated that “true levelling up” would include a new hospital in the area with all the services needed for residents.

Cost of living: “the rising cost of living will soon become a national emergency as residents have to make the impossible choice between eating or heating. We urgently need to see support for our most vulnerable members of society, those who run the risk of being unable to pay their bills, rent or

mortgages.”

According to government ministers, Truss is in the process of putting a cap on energy bills at their current rate.

The Mayor also thanked the upcoming PM for her previous commitment to keeping Doncaster Airport open amidst the ongoing battle, stating: “I am glad you agree that there is a viable future for DSA.”

And yesterday, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, also released a statement following the appointment announcement.

He said: “Congratulations to Liz Truss MP on her appointment as our new Prime Minister. Many may not have voted for her, but we are all now relying on her ideas, energy, and judgement.

“In this region we have the ambition to build an economy that’s innovative, sustainable and fair.

"I want to see the Truss Government step up to match our aspiration with the tools and resources we need to make South Yorkshire thrive. If not, the people of South Yorkshire will see this Prime Minister as it saw the last, with promises that are left undelivered.”