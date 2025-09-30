A Doncaster Reform UK councillor has stepped down as deputy leader over her involvement in the creation of a new company intended to do business with the city council.

Councillor Rachel Reed, Conisbrough ward, resigned as deputy group leader following the controversy of ‘Fly Doncaster (Auxiliary Services) Ltd’ – a business created by two councillors seemingly to capture City of Doncaster Council contracts in relation to Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).

The controversial company shares the first part of its name with the “arms-length” business created by Doncaster Council to run DSA.

Cllr Guy Aston, leader of Reform UK Doncaster, said: “Rachel has chosen to resign as deputy leader to ensure that nothing distracts from the work ahead.

“We owe the people of Doncaster a duty of care to examine the Doncaster Sheffield Airport project in detail, and her decision reflects a determination to maintain that focus.

“I want to thank Rachel for her dedication and for the significant contribution she has made to our group in leadership roles.”

Reed set-up Fly Doncaster (Auxiliary Services) Ltd with Cllr David Knight, who was also a Reform UK councillor until he was stripped of the party whip over the saga.

The party told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the establishment of the business was Cllr Knight’s idea with Reed, who had worked in a school before entering politics, unaware of the implications it would have.

It was said Reed immediately began the process to step down as a company director after Reform UK were made aware of its creation. She is now listed as “resigned” on Companies House.

Both Reed and Knight were members of the Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee (OSMC), which is responsible for reviewing and scrutinising decisions made by Mayor Ros Jones and her cabinet.

This includes upcoming decisions related to DSA, after the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority approved £160million to assist with the reopening.

Fly Doncaster (Auxiliary Services) Ltd called Knight and Reed’s abilities to fairly and properly scrutinise upcoming DSA decisions into question.

Following the controversy, Knight was reportedly removed from the OSMC by Cllr Aston. Knight lost the party whip the next day, making him an independent councillor.

Reed was chair of the OSMC and stepped down from the role the same day Knight lost the party whip (September 24, 2025), but stayed on as deputy leader until this week.

After being expelled from the Reform UK group, Cllr Knight said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) has entered an amazing uplift phase, euphoria and enthusiasm towards a potential ‘opening’.

“Fly Doncaster (Auxiliary Services) Ltd. offers a wealth of knowledge and acumen. This along with the expertise already in place and the potential input of £160m from SYMCA South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

“May everyone come together and collectively ‘pool’ resources howsoever to achieve the best possible success is dependent on the keeping of close eyes on achieving ‘value for money’ and ‘best value overall’. These being paramount.

“Jobs in the future will bring prosperity to Doncaster, South Yorkshire and neighbouring counties.”

Doncaster Reform UK have appointed licensing committee chair, Cllr Karl Hughes, as Reed’s successor as deputy leader.

Cllr Aston said: “Reform UK Doncaster strongly supports efforts to secure the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, but that work must be conducted transparently and in a way that maintains public confidence.

“Mayor Jones has repeatedly failed to be straight with the people of Doncaster, offering spin instead of facts and refusing to provide the full financial picture. Reform UK will be honest. We will scrutinise every detail and tell residents the truth about what is at stake.”