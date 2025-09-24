A conduct hearing for a sitting Doncaster councillor has deemed he is “not fit” to be deputy mayor of a town council after “clearly racist, islamophobic and anti-semitic” posts on Facebook.

Councillor Mark Broadhurst was sanctioned by members of the City of Doncaster Council audit hearings sub-committee, after it accepted the conclusions of an investigation which determined Broadhurst had discriminated “unlawfully” against people of Muslim faith.

The investigation, conducted and presented to the committee by Neil Concannon, head of litigation & regulatory and deputy monitoring officer at Doncaster Council, centred around two “highly offensive” social media posts from March 2024.

At the time, Broadhurst was a serving councillor on Hatfield Town Council, where he currently serves as deputy mayor to another controversial figure, Mayor Michael Glynn.

The conducting hearing, chaired by City of Doncaster Councillor Jason Charity, accepted Mr Concannon’s findings in full and implemented eight sanctions on Broadhurst.

He said: “This sub-committee unanimously condemns the actions of Cllr Broadhurst. The comments made by Cllr Broadhurst were clearly racist, islamophobic, anti-semitic and highly offensive.”

“It is our view that he is not fit to hold the role of deputy mayor of Hatfield Town Council nor hold a position on that Council’s personnel committee and we recommend to Hatfield Town Council that he be removed from both roles,” Charity later added.

Councillor Mark Broadhurst. | City of Doncaster Council

Broadhurst was re-elected as a Hatfield Town councillor in May 2025 and was also elected as a Reform UK councillor for Hatfield ward on the City of Doncaster Council.

Party leadership removed the whip from Broadhurst over his social media posts weeks after the election.

The committee accepted the findings that Broadhurst, who did not attend the hearing, breached the Councillors Code of Conduct in four areas.

Mr Concannon concluded the now-independent councillor failed to treat members of the public with respect; discriminated “unlawfully” against people of Muslim faith; brought his role as a councillor and the council into disrepute; and failed to cooperate with the investigation into his conduct – all separate breaches of the code.

Cllr Charity revealed the committee had imposed eight sanctions on Broadhurst, including that he be “censured and reprimanded for his actions”.

The committee also decided to recommend Broadhurst not be appointed to any committee positions or membership of outside bodies for the remainder of his electoral term – until May 2029.

Additionally, the committee recommended that Broadhurst undertake equalities training at the expense of Hatfield Town Council and it be reported to the Doncaster Council monitoring officer, Scott Fawcus, when it is completed.

Cllr Charity said: “As elected councillors our role is to serve all of the residents in our wards regardless of their politics, beliefs, creed or ethnicity and this is a role which we are proud to uphold as elected members.

“The actions of Cllr Broadhurst, including his contempt for the investigation process, risk damaging the reputation of this Council and all elected members.

“In our view, Cllr Broadhurst should have apologised for any offence caused by his appalling social media posts and publicly committed to working on behalf of all residents. He chose not to do this.”

Mr Concannon said that in coming to his conclusions that he had to balance “the requirement to treat others with respect against Councillor Broadhurst’s right to freedom of expression under article 10 of the European Convention of Human Rights”.

He explained to the committee: “I note this is a qualified right that must be balanced against the interests of society. In this regard, I note the LGA Guidance on the Code states ‘a balance must be struck between the right of individuals to express points of view which others may find offensive or insulting, and the rights of others to be protected from hatred and discrimination’.

“It goes on to recognise that freedom of expression is protected more strongly in some contexts than others and in particular, a wide degree of tolerance is accorded to political speech and this enhanced protection applies to all levels of politics, including local government. Crucially, the guidance qualifies this as follows ‘However, gratuitous personal comments do not fall within the definition of political expression’.

“Therefore, I have concluded that in making my finding, Councillor Broadhurst’s article 10 rights are not violated.”

Concluding his investigation, Mr Concannon told the committee of the comments by one of two members of the public who complained about Broadhurst’s conduct.

The complainant said: “This is an outright display of Islamaphobia, promoting dangerous stereotypes and hatred to an entire community. Such rhetoric from an elected official is alarming and goes against the principles of equality, inclusivity, and respect. It emboldens discrimination, fuels intolerance and diminishes public trust in governance.”

Mr Concannon said: “I believe this succinctly describes the situation and I could not have summarised the position more clearly myself.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has approached Cllr Broadhurst for a response to the committee’s determination.