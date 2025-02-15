Reform MP Lee Anderson vows to take seat of 'mad' Ed Miliband at next election
In a fierce attack on the Doncaster North Labour MP, Mr Anderson wrote on X: “Here at the Reform party we have some great news.
"We are going to take Mad Miliband’s seat at the next election and restore some common sense to South Yorkshire.
"He is a threat to every home in the country.”
It was accompanied by the infamous photo of Mr Miliband eating a bacon sandwich.
It comes as a new survey predicted a clean sweep of Doncaster’s seats for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK at the next election.
Analysis done by think tank More In Common suggested Doncaster North, Doncaster Central, Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme and Rawmarsh and Conisbrough could all be lost by Labour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.