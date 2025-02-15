Reform MP Lee Anderson vows to take seat of 'mad' Ed Miliband at next election

Reform MP Lee Anderson has said his party will take the Doncaster seat of ‘mad’ Ed Miliband at the next General Election – to ‘restore common sense to South Yorkshire.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a fierce attack on the Doncaster North Labour MP, Mr Anderson wrote on X: “Here at the Reform party we have some great news.

"We are going to take Mad Miliband’s seat at the next election and restore some common sense to South Yorkshire.

"He is a threat to every home in the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Anderson says Reform UK will take the seat of Ed Miliband at the next election.

It was accompanied by the infamous photo of Mr Miliband eating a bacon sandwich.

It comes as a new survey predicted a clean sweep of Doncaster’s seats for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK at the next election.

Analysis done by think tank More In Common suggested Doncaster North, Doncaster Central, Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme and Rawmarsh and Conisbrough could all be lost by Labour.