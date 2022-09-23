News you can trust since 1925
£27,000 in grants available to local creatives as part of Doncaster Culture Strategy

Local creatives are invited to apply for grants to go towards art as part of the new culture initiative.

By Shannon Mower
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:55 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:55 pm

Artists, creatives and community groups can apply for art grants of up to £4,000 each, totalling £27,000.

The Doncaster Culture Strategy 2030 was approved by the council on Wednesday and will launch fully in Autumn.

The council has worked with strategic partners, funders and community groups to develop the strategy which aims to improve life in the area through building arts and culture.

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT

The fund will be managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, who will commission local creatives to explore what culture means to people in the area.

Michael Hart, chief executive at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “We are looking forward to hearing from creative people and groups to help us to explore and celebrate what culture means for people in Doncaster.”

“Doncaster is a place of places with a varied and vibrant culture. Our communities flourish by expressing their own creativity and connecting through shared cultural experiences.”

“We know that there is some great creative talent in our city and we are really keen to find out more about how people can use this to help to inform the strategy.”

The artwork created can be in any form, and based on the culture themes identified in the Culture Strategy, which are: The Arts, Community Arts, Arts in Education, Arts and Health, Libraries, Literature & Learning, Museums, Heritage & Archives, Creative & Cultural Industries, Events, Physical Activity and Sport, Outdoors, Landscapes, Urban Realm.

