Update on the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport
An update on the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is expected to be announced on Monday.
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:32 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:33 pm
Among them is Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher who Tweeted earlier: “An important day today for @DSA_Airport. Watch this space as events unfold. I keep pushing @olivercoppard
and Peel to do the right thing. Let’s see what they do. #saveDSA.”
A member of staff for the airline TUI, who wished to remain anonymous, said that they were expecting news about the airport’s future on Monday.
We will bring you this as it breaks.