Orgreave: Doncaster mayor, MP and union welcome inquiry into Miners' Strike battle

The Mayor of Doncaster, a city MP and union have all welcomed the announcement that there will be a full public inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave during the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced a full investigation into one of the most violent days of the year-long strike when miners and police clashed outside the Orgreave coking plant in Rotherham on 18 June 1984.

The incident, which became known as the Battle of Orgreave, involved miners from across Britain converging on the plant to try to disrupt deliveries, but they were met with force by thousands of police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “This is a huge moment for campaigners, including many across Doncaster, who have fought for this for decades.

The inquiry into the events at Orgreave has been welcomed by local politicians and unions.

“Countless men and women were wrongly criminalised during the miners’ strike of 1984/85.

“#JusticeForOrgreave”

The campaign for a public inquiry has been led by the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign. The public inquiry will be chaired by the Bishop of Sheffield.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The events at Orgreave were absolutely horrific and the creation of the public inquiry is the first step in ensuring the full truth can finally be revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The role of Unite members, branches and regions in supporting the campaign for justice for Orgreave has been vital in securing the public inquiry.”

“The public inquiry must ensure it gets the answers and uncoverers the truth of who was behind the attack on striking miners at Orgreave.”

Unite have been heavily involved in the campaign for a public inquiry. Union branches, regions and members have supported the Orgreave campaign financially as well as attending marches and demonstrations. Many former miners subsequentially joined Unite and become heavily involved in the union.

Unite senior organiser Joe Rollin, who is a leading member of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign said: “This is an important step in the campaign for justice for all those affected by Orgreave and the campaign will continue to ensure that the government and the inquiry delivers on everything that has been promised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster MP John Healey has also welcomed the Government’s inquiry into Orgreave which he says will “finally uncover the truth”

Chaired by the Bishop of Sheffield, The Rt. Reverand Dr. Pete Wilcox, Mr Healey, MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, says the Home Secretary’s announcement delivers on Labour’s manifesto pledge to uncover the truth about what happened at Orgreave.

The inquiry is expected to launch in the Autumn and will investigate the events leading up to clashes at the coking plant during which there were 120 injuries and 95 people were arrested and initially charged with riot and violent disorder. All charges were later dropped after evidence was discredited.

Mr Healey said: “This is a historic moment for former miners and their families locally who have campaigned tirelessly for an inquiry into what happened at Orgreave 41 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Events from that day caused decades of damage to our community and I’m pleased that this Government is delivering on its promise to uncover the truth and deliver justice for all those involved.

“The announcement today is long overdue and I’m proud that our Labour Government is taking action after years of Conservative failure and inaction.”

The events at Orgreave took place during the strike which was sparked after the National Coal Board announced in March 1984 that it was shutting 20 UK collieries it said were unprofitable.

More than three quarters of the country's 187,000 miners went on strike in response to the announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 95 men who had been picketing at the plant were arrested and faced trial on riot and unlawful assembly charges.

However, the case against them collapsed in court due to allegations that South Yorkshire Police had falsified evidence.

It is still considered one of the most violent episodes in British industrial history.

Many of those involved have said that even 40 years on, they wanted answers about what happened and why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016, the then Home Secretary Amber Rudd rejected calls for an inquiry into events at Orgreave, saying it would not be in the public interest.

She said even though miners who were involved gave "forceful accounts" about its lasting impact on them, "ultimately there were no deaths or wrongful convictions".

The Rt Rev Wilcox said he did not "underestimate the weight of expectation or the significance of the task" ahead of him and the inquiry.

"I look forward to engaging with stakeholders in the coming weeks over the draft terms of reference, and to working with the government to identify experts to support me on the independent panel.

"I expect the panel to begin its work in the autumn, and we will endeavour to deliver an inquiry which is thorough and fair, and which will uncover what happened at Orgreave as swiftly as possible."