"No new ideas, same old:" Former Tory mayoral candidate sticks boot in on Nick Fletcher

A former Doncaster Conservative mayoral candidate who quit the party last year has stuck the boot in on the party’s selection for this year’s contest, describring Nick Fletcher as “disappointing” with “no new ideas,” adding “same old, same old.”

James Hart, who was runner-up to Mayor Ros Jones at the 2021 mayoral election, had been selected as the Tories’ candidate for the poll which will be held in May – being named three years in advance.

But last year, a disillusioned Mr Hart, a former Doncaster Conservative councillor, quit the party, taking a number of swipes at then Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher as he made his departure.

Mr Fletcher was then selected to replace Mr Hart as the party’s candidate.

In a fresh attack, Mr Hart blasted on X, formerly Twitter: “Really disappointing plan for Doncaster from the Conservative candidate for mayor. No new ideas, same old same old.”

Last April, Mr Hart announced his decision to quit the Conservatives and wrote: “I have now cancelled my membership of the Conservative Party. I’m very disappointed by the leadership of the party and how our MPs have acted.

“I’ve supported every party leader since 2002 and I was dismayed that our MPs couldn’t support Liz Truss for more than two months.

“I think our leadership is now weak and has allowed fringe groups of MPs to dictate the direction we are heading, taking to the airwaves using GB News and focusing on non issues such as gender rather than what people actually vote on – the money in our pockets!”

He also celebrated the announcement that MP Lee Anderson had quit the party to join Reform, having criticised his appointment as deputy chairman.

Mr Hart first stood as the party’s candidate in the 2021 election, coming second to Mayor Ros Jones with 21,000 votes – the highest ever by a Conservative candidate.

He had previously served as councillor for the Tickhill and Wadworth ward and following his departure from the party, revealed plans to contest every ward with independents at the Doncaster Council elections in 2025.

He said: “As I grow older I expect more from our politicians at national and local level.

“It became clear to me that the Conservative Party at national level has lost its way, infighting amongst our MPs and successive leadership contests have distracted them from delivering for the British people.

“This isn’t fair on the British people. I couldn’t be part of an organisation that has failed so drastically over the last two years.”

He added: “I completely understand why the voters of Doncaster would not want to put their cross next to any Conservative candidate and that is why I have come to the conclusion that the only way to change Doncaster is through a progressive coalition of Independent Councillors.

“I would urge anyone interested in the way that Doncaster is run to come together with the goal of changing the current leadership.

“A co-ordinated attempt to make most council seats a two horse race would be ideal but the Conservative Party have a policy of putting a candidate in every seat, so that isn’t going to happen.

“So a three horse race, getting the message across that a Conservative vote is a wasted vote in every seat which the Conservatives do not currently have sitting councillors, would be the way forwards.”

In 2021, Mr Fletcher endorsed Mr Hart saying: “I think James Hart would make an excellent mayor and I fully support his election campaign.”

The Doncaster mayoral election will take place on May 1. For a full guide to all candidates and the election itself, click HERE