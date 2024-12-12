New Conservative leader endorses former MPs bid to become Doncaster mayor

New Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has endorsed former Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher as he bids to become the city’s mayor.

Mr Fletcher, who was beaten by Labour’s Lee Pitcher in the new Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat at the General Election, is bidding to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones at next year’s Doncaster mayoral election.

He has won the support of recently elected Tory leader Ms Badenoch after the pair met in London.

Mr Fletcher, who has confirmed that his campaign will be based on Christian beliefs, said: "I had a fantastic meeting with Kemi Badenoch, who is genuinely excited about the opportunity for Doncaster to elect a mayor who not only has deep roots in our community – being born, raised, and still living here – but also deeply cares about our city.

"It's time to move beyond the divisive politics of socialist parties. Together, with Kemi’s and your support, we can say, 'we can and we will.'

“Make Doncaster Great Again.”