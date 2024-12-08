Ex-MP says Doncaster mayoral bid will be based on his Christian values

A former Doncaster MP bidding to become the city’s mayor has said he will base his campaign on his Christian beliefs – as well as promoting the values of “flag and family.”

Former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher confirmed last week that he will stand as the party’s candidate for mayor at next May’s Doncaster mayoral election, campaigning under the Donald Trump inspired slogan “Make Doncaster Great Again.”

He is also campaigning under the banner of “Faith, Flag and Family” and has outlined what he calls his “mission” on his website.

Mr Fletcher, who lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election, said: “My mission is to lead and govern Doncaster and its towns and villages, based on three key principles: Faith, Flag and Family.

Former Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher is running to be the city's mayor.

“The values of our Doncaster and its towns and villages should be based on our shared Christian values such as courage, compassion, community, respect, honesty and thankfulness.

“Values shared by all good citizens of all faiths and those without.

“I will place those Christian values at the heart of my decision-making, the way that I conduct myself and the way that the Council conducts itself.

“Our national flag symbolises unity and togetherness.

“We take pride in our country and use the flag as a beacon of hope.

“Together, we strive for equal opportunities for all and foster a sense of belonging within our diverse community.

“Our families are the cornerstone of our society.

“We vow to support and protect them, nurture our children to reach their full potential, and embrace the strength and unity that comes from strong families in a connected community.

“Our mission is clear - to halt the decline, to inspire the best in everyone, to champion goodness, to swiftly address wrongdoing, and to construct a city founded on opportunities for all.

Together, we will work towards building a thriving community where everyone has the chance to succeed in a safe vibrant city.

“All through Faith in our Christian values, through our Flag so we include everyone, and, through Family so we support our next generation.”

Mr Fletcher, a committed and practising Christian, has often made references to God and Jesus and the importance of prayer and worship in his speeches and campaign materials.