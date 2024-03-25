MP's delight after city centre fence is fixed - but voters blast him over repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher shared a photo of himself beaming alongside the repaired fence which borders the NCP car park on East Laith Gate.

He said: “I put out a post on this fence back in January.

“It has now been sorted.

Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has expressed his delight after getting a fence fixed in Doncaster city centre.

“Onwards and upwards”.

In the original post, the MP complained about the state of litter in the city centre and added: “I will find out who is in charge of this fence and see if it cannot be repaired. If the place looks nice to start with, then maybe just maybe people will be less likely to drop and tip litter in the first place.

“Zero tolerance is what is needed.

“We now need CCTV installing to catch the culprits in future and then lock them up.”

But he came under fire on his own Facebook page for the repair job.

One told him: “Wow, you’re really making a difference to the people that are suffering in this community - well done to you. Don’t know how they’ll get dinner tonight but they’ll sleep well knowing the fence has been fixed.”

Another posted: “Concentrate on what matters to the whole of Doncaster like the ridiculous bin collections, horrendous public transport in more rural areas, the airport reopening and preventing the closure of a much loved shop in the town centre.”

Another added: “Oh if only there were bigger issues to sort in the area than a fence.”

Another wrote: “I bet everyone feels safe in the Don Valley area now.”

“Is that all we get for our money,” shared another.

“Three months to sort a small handful of fence panels, are you joking?,” shared another.

In 2022, the MP described the removal of an abandoned railway shed covered in graffiti at Doncaster railway station as “the best birthday present ever” after a lengthy campaign for its removal.