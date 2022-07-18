'Best birthday present,' says Tory MP as Doncaster railway shed is removed

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has spent the last few months calling for the cabin – covered in Sheffield Wednesday graffiti to be cleared - as it was presenting the wrong image to people arriving into Doncaster by train.

And he revealed he marked his 50th birthday celebrating the shed’s disappearance.

He wrote on social media: “I turned 50 this weekend but this is my best birthday present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Fletcher has won his campaign for the removal of a railway shed.

“Now we can give a proper welcome to the Railway Minister Wendy Morton MP for the visit to our shortlisted City for the Great British Railways Headquarters competition.”

Doncaster is one of six places across the country vying for the HQ with a public vote helping to decide its location.

But constituents have accused Mr Fletcher of failing to focus on ‘real issues’ – such as spiralling knife crime and the cost of living crisis.

One said: “FFS get a f****** grip of reality. If this is your best b’day present you are not real. People getting stabbed is a regular occurrence in Donny.

Another wrote: “Food banks, decaying city centre, increase in knife crime, airport on the brink of collapse. But you shifted a cabin so it’s time to shine your shaft on a public forum.”

A third added: “Amazing job! Everybody in your constituency wanted this so much. All those railway workers in Doncaster wanted it more than a payrise and all those families on the breadline using food banks know how this is more important than them being able to feed their families and pay their bills. Sterling work!”

Another wrote: “I’m lost for words. You’ve removed a poxy cabin that nobody gave a flying f*** about. You really are clueless.”

Mr Fletcher had earlier criticised people attacking him over the demolition campaign, telling them: “A foul mouth says a lot about you as a person.”

He was subjected to a number of X-rated ferocious attacks after he launched a campaign to knock down the cabin which has stood derelict near the station for a number of years.

He urged those who waged war on his campaign to instead rally behind his call to clean up Doncaster.

He said: “I want people to come and see Doncaster, invest in it, and love it as I do – but most of all I want its community, you, to love it.

“If you have ever posted something negative about our town, ask yourself does it help? Will it encourage investment and jobs? Will it encourage your council to do good work?

“Will your comment brighten someone’s day?

If not, it’s probably best not to post and if you really feel compelled to tell someone then do so in a proactive and positive way. Write an email or a letter, ask nicely and who knows you might actually achieve something.