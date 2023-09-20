MP Nick Fletcher forced to back down after crediting Conservatives for Doncaster mining memorial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Don Valley MP posed for a selfie in front of the half winding wheel monument in Dunscroft and thanked a Conservative parish councillor for ‘making the concept happen.’

But furious locals turned on the MP for ‘making it political’ and telling him that the scheme had been a community project and not just down to one person.

It is the latest in a series of blunders by Mr Fletcher where he has tried to take credit for projects in Doncaster.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has been blasted after crediting a village mining memorial to the Conservatives.

And while he amended his Facebook post about the visit to the wheel, he refused to apologise.

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “Isn’t this wheel great? Well done to Coun James Hart (Con) of Hatfield Town Council for proposing the funding to make this concept happen.”

But within moments of sharing the photo, the MP was bombarded with criticism from villagers and community campaigners.

One said: “Wow. Do you realise how antagonising and disrespectful to the men and the familes of the strike to have a Tory minister making a post about our pit wheel?

"After what Thatcher did to our community. It’s not just the crediting the wrong person, it’s the sheer smugness on your face and the lack of recognition of the people who actually got the monument and what it represents.

Another said: “Your tiny correction to the post doesn’t go anywhere near.

"1984-5 may feel a lifetime ago and history to you, but it is raw in our comunity as we are still recovering fron the damage done.

"To not acknowledge the sentiment , meaning, history of the monument and thank the actual people who were involved is shameful.”

Another wrote: “Since day one, the Heritage Trust, Hatfield Town Council and members who have worked for this have never made it political

“Now it’s all down to the Hatfield Conservatives not a mention of the graft that others put in - some have no shame.”

When Coun Hart posted that he had proposed the funding, not the project, Mr Fletcher replied: “My mistake. I have corrected the post. It’s good to see this on the map now. Well done to all.”

But Kelly Watson, who was heavily involved in getting the wheel in place said: “Its not fair that he's done this James.

"You’re a top bloke but the concept came from a set of shared morals and values within the community. He should apologise not just to us but to you. This was never about politics for me, I just wanted to do right by our elders from Dunscroft.”

She added: “I'm actually really upset over this. The concept? Are you taking the p***?

"The concept of this wasn't born from the town council or James Hart, it was born from conversations between the community, through myself and Linda Curran and Mick Lanaghan, Les Leslie Moore, Pete Thompson and Harry Harle.

"We fought to get this, we all came together, we battled and came under scrutiny from all sides and you've just used it as a stupid political stunt. I'm actually devastated.

"You've just tried to take the emotional investment and heartache and hurdles we've all endured to get the wheel to this stage away from a community and the people who champion it.

"You have tried to take the weekly hours we have put in, attending meetings, constant public consultation and the rest, away from a full community of people for a stupid social media boost.”

Mr Lanaghan posted: “I would have expected a little more contriteness from Mr Fletcher and a proper apology to you if not others than the brush off he’s given - it takes a bigger man to say he was wrong simple as that.”

The wheel is situated off Broadway in Dunscroft.

It is the latest in a catalogue of incidents where the Don Valley MP has faced criticism for attempting to take credit for Doncaster projects for himself or the Conservative Party.