Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has posted a thread of 27 tweets in response to comments from councillors.

It comes after he posted a video outside Thorne Leisure Centre with Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison MP discussing ongoing refurbishment works.

Mrs Davison praised Mr Fletcher, saying: “Thanks to this man’s brilliant campaigning, this leisure centre is getting fully revamped, reopened, so that local kids have got somewhere to go.”

MP Nick Fletcher at Thorne Leisure Centre

Councillors Susan Durant and Mark Houlbrook then took to Facebook to condemn the video.

Coun Houlbrook said: “Thorne Leisure Centre improvements were as a result of Mayor Ros Jones, Cabinet Member Nigel Ball and Ward Councillors Susan, Joe and myself working with DCLT and CDC. The Member of Parliament in this case has no power to make a decision on where money is spent locally in our Ward or in any ward.

“Thorne and Moorends Ward Councillors serve the voters and electors in our community. We are accountable and responsible to you locally. It is rather unfortunate and shameful that Mr Fletcher is being untruthful to his audience and has resorted to this peculiar and bizarre behaviour.”

On Wednesday, 17 May, Mr Fletcher took to Twitter to respond in a 27 tweet thread.

He wrote: “My job is to press and ensure things happen. They weren’t happening. I pressed. Nothing happened so I held them up to scrutiny as you can see from the links below. Now things are happening.

“I just want my constituents to be able to use the Leisure Centre that taxpayers money have provided for them. There has been significant delay which should not have occurred. I make no apology whatsoever for doing my job.

“I have a monthly meeting with the Chief Executive of Doncaster Council & raise this issue. I’m sure he’s fed up of me raising it. I have met DCLT. I press all interested parties. As an MP that is what you should expect me to do.

“It’s unacceptable that there has been such delay and I have had to step in to ensure it gets opened. Those responsible for the delay don’t like this. I’m sorry about this but they need to do their job. As your MP I will hold them to account.”

All 27 tweets were posted alongside pictures including Mr Fletcher at the site.

He then made reference to several of his own Facebook posts making reference to delays to the works.