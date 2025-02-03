MP backing Doncaster airport under fire for Heathrow expansion snub

Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband is facing “tricky questions” – after backing plans to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport, while campaigning against Heathrow’s expansion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sun has reported that the Doncaster North MP, who the paper described as the “Cabinet's biggest Net Zero cheerleader” is facing questions over why he lobbied for DSA while agitating against a third runway at Heathrow.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced backing for both airports in her growth speech last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sun claimed that she is facing questions over whether she backed DSA to stop him quitting over Heathrow.

Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband has faced criticism over his support for Doncaster Sheffield Airport - while rallying against Heathrow expansion plans.

A senior Labour frontbencher reportedly told the newspaper: “Ed is kicking off about Heathrow - but he wants his own airport.

“It’s interesting Rachel gave him Doncaster. He is not complaining about emissions there. Did that convince him to stay?”

Mr Miliband has slammed plans to build a third runway at Britain’s biggest airport - warning it will harm Net Zero goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spoke out against Heathrow Airport’s expansion in Cabinet last week, as did Foreign Office minister Anneliese Dodds.

But The Sun said the Energy Secretary has been busy lobbying fellow ministers to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

It has been closed since 2022 but is due to re-open in 2026.

Writing on his constituency website in December, Mr Miliband said: “Our airport has incredible potential, bringing jobs and opportunity to Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure we see passenger flights commence in 2026.”

A Treasury source said suggestions Ms Reeves backed Doncaster airport to stop Mr Miliband quitting over Heathrow were “total rubbish”.

It comes after claims that an “independent” report used to promote the Government’s Net Zero strategy was not independent – and linked to a firm Mr Miliband is involved with.

News channel GB News host Patrick Christys revealed that an independent report from a firm called National Energy System Operator (NESO) that Doncaster North MP and Net Zero secretary Mr Miliband has been using to push the Government’s green energy strategies is connected to him and told viewers: “Something doesn’t seem quite right here.

"I went onto Companies House and looked at NESO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What you see is there is one active person with significant control – and that person is the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero – now that is Ed Miliband.”

Earlier, Mr Miliband had quoted the report and said: “This independent report provides conclusive proof that the Government’s clean energy superpower is the right choice for the country, replacing Britain’s dependency on volatile fossil fuel markets, with clean, homegrown power controlled in Britain.

"The govenrment is determined to ensure the significant reform to planning and grid we need so we can back the builders and support investors to make this once in a generation upgrade of Britain’s energy infrastructure happen.”

Referring to the NESO report, the GB News host added: “They say Ed Miliband’s plans for a clean energy system by 2030 can be achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well, it looks like this independent report that Ed Miliband is using to push his Net Zero lunacy might not actually be that independent.

"It is totally independent is it, if the person with signifcant control is the Secretary of State?

"Should Ed Miliband not have said he’s the person with signifcant control behind that company?

"The Government ultimately owns NESO but it has no operational control. They say there is no operational link between the company and Secretary of State. It’s not a good look is it?”