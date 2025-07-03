MP announces more dates to sign petition calling for DRI repairs

A Doncaster MP has announced new dates where people can sign a petition calling for the Government to carry out urgent repairs to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson is calling on members of the public to back the campaign and has said: “The more signatures the better.”

She has announced three more dates where people can add their names. They are:

5 July - Lakeside Outlet, 10am-noon

Doncaster MP Sally Jameson has launched a petition calling for repairs to DRI.

12 July - Primark, Market Place, 9:30am-11am

26 July - Tesco Extra Balby, 10am-noon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the last Conservative government, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said Doncaster was “very much in the running” for a new hospital to replace crumbling DRI, with a site at Holmes Market earmarked for the new building.

But despite pledges from other key Tory figures, plans for the new hospital failed to materialise.

Ms Jameson said: “Doncaster's bid for a new hospital under the last Government's New Hospitals Programme was refused.

"DRI has a catalogue of necessary repairs and refurbishments, which we want to get done so it can deliver the best possible care for patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This petition will ask the Government for support to do that.

“After I present the petition in the House of Commons, it will be sent to the Department of Health and Social Care for consideration.

“The more signatures, the better!”

The petition can be signed on Friday afternoons at Ms Jameson’s office at 19 South Mall, Frenchgate between 1pm and 4pm or by appointment via 01302 326297 or [email protected]

Under the last Government, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock dropped “heavy hints” that it could become one of 40 promised new hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust had its proposals for a new hospital rejected in 2022, along with many others.

Robert Jenrick, former Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, visited the planned site of the new hospital – and said that investment was coming to Doncaster – while Conservative parliamentary under secretary Lord Markham also visited DRI in 2023 to inspect the hospital and understand the challenges facing staff and patients.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also pushed by ex-Don Valley Conservative MP NIck Fletcher for a new hospital during a visit to Doncaster in 2024.

Earlier this year, local Labour MPs called a debate to discuss a new hospital for Doncaster – but voters were left disgusted when no opposition MPs showed up for the discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jameson, who raised the matter in Parliament was joined for the discussion by Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.

But video of the question session revealed rows of empty green benches – much to the shock of constituents, with no Conservative representatives or opposition in attendance.

Ms Jameson added: "Doncaster Royal Infirmary is at the heart of our community in Doncaster. For many of us, including myself, it is where we were born and rely on during some of the most difficult and painful moments of our lives.

“After consistent underfunding, our hospital is in dire need of repair.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the summer of 2019, Doncaster Council and Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals Trust had been working on proposals to redevelop the Doncaster Waterfront area adjacent to Doncaster College for a new hospital.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary was initially built in the 1930s, with further development and expansion in the 1960s and 1980s but due to the hospital’s age, there are around 600 outstanding maintenance jobs across DRI’s numerous buildings, with an estimated value of £118 million.

The estimated cost of a new hospital would be around £1.37 billion and would take around five years to complete.