Hapless Doncaster Tory MP asks voters how to care for dying plant - and the replies were savage

The Don Valley MP, who is currently at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, took to Facebook asking voters for help and posting a picture of a pot plant with browning leaves.

He wrote: “My plant isn’t thriving and I would welcome any advice on how to help it.

"I water it once a week and make sure it’s in a sunny place. It’s 18 month old but doesn’t look well.

Nick Fletcher asked constituents for advice on how to look after a plant.

"Any suggestions?”

And while some constituents offered some genuine plant care tips, others took it as a chance to take a dig at Mr Fletcher, who directed several page users to a recent post calling for people to respect him when commenting on his page.

One wrote: “Be a proper Conservative and keep it in the dark and feed it s***.

After being directed to the ‘respect’ post, the page user added: “When you start canvassing for the general election, feel free to knock on my door and I’ll explain to you why i will not be voting for you. I wish you well in your new career.”

Another wrote: “Oh Fletch, oh Fletch, what are we going to do with you. I would suggest giving it a wage rise and pledge to look after it,that should do the trick.”

Another added: “Just get a new one...on expenses of course,” while another wrote: “It's mimicking the country after 14 years of Tory rule.

"It was once a fine and well supported plant, nurtured from birth, but the support systems have been systematically smashed to bits to leave it floundered in its dotage, very much like much of this country's people.”

When another wrote, “Vote Labour, will sort it right out,” Mr Fletcher responded: “Have you seen what Labour have done to Doncaster? I want to save it not kill it.”

Another added: “Tell it you want it to do well but due to lack of growth it will have to help itself for the time being, but if it keeps you in a job you will eventually be able to provide it with what it needs. Promise it the earth but you know, not until after the next election.”

Despite the savage responses, some did come to Mr Fletcher’s rescue with some gardening tips.

One said: “Repot, let the roots breathe and lots of light. Doesn’t get much through blinds also, if you don’t mind being a bit weird, talk to it – crazy as it sounds it works.”

Another shared: “Repot then water it with fizzy spring water they love carbon dioxide ....good for the plant world, bad for our footprint apparently.”