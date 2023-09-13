"We should all treat each other as we would like to be treated," says Doncaster MP as he asks for respect

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Don Valley MP said that while he doesn't “want control over people” and “supports free speech 100%” he has said “there are limits” and has set out a series of rules for constituents to follow.

Posting on Facebook, Mr Fletcher said: “One important rule in life is respect. We should all treat each other as we would like to be treated. That never had to be said as it was understood. Sadly that now needs to be said.

“I have always had comments on my posts that are clearly antagonistic to me as a Conservative MP. I have tolerated that but there are limits.

Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has asked to be treated with respect.

“I don’t expect everyone to agree with me. I’m not a socialist. I don’t expect or want control over people. I for one support free speech 100% but there are boundaries on this “platform.”

He has called for:

Respect for others including myself.

No profanity

No expletive deleted like *** etc

No threatening language

No trolling.

He added: “So if you find yourself blocked on social media for any of the above, then you will know why.

"You can always write to me or email me. We get over 3,000 emails a month. All emails are answered. Bear in mind you have to spell Parliament correctly and always check your junk mail.”

But the statement failed to impress some constituents.

One said: “Respect is earned. If you didn't want people to question what you are doing and disagree with you then why did you become an MP? You are accountable to the people in the constituency. If you don't like that stand down and let someone else do the job.”

Referring to Mr Fletcher being one of only seven Tory MPs to back ex-PM Boris Johnson over the damning Partygate report, another wrote: “Do you still respect Boris Johnson even though he allegedly swore whilst people were dying and again with regards to Brexit business?

“Did you lose or gain respect for him with his choice of words for gay men?

“Did you respect him after the use of the word piccaninnie?

“You showed absolute support for the Prime Minister when he misled MPs.