"God has a plan," says defeated Tory MP as he takes summer off to consider mayor bid
Former Don Valley MP Mr Fletcher lost his bid to be re-elected in the newly-created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat in Thursday’s General Election, with Labour’s Lee Pitcher taking the seat in a clean sweep for the party in the city.
But Mr Fletcher, a Christian, has hinted that his political career may not be over as he posted a farewell message on social media and suggested that God would help shape his future.
In a video he said; “Just one final video from me, firstly I want to offer my congratulations to our new Member of Parliament, Lee. I hope he will work hard for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme and continue my work in getting Doncaster Sheffield Airport open.
"Thursday was a very bruising day for the Conservative Party. As for me, well I need to say a huge thank you to everybody who supported me up and down the country. I believe we have achieved much.
"I am very sad not to be going back down to Westminster but I do believe God has got a plan for me and God has got this entire situation.”
"So as I always say, keep the faith everybody and hopefully I’ll see you soon.”
In an accompanying post, he wrote: “This is to be my final post for a while as I am taking two months out to reflect on whether I continue in public life.
“Do I put myself forward for Mayor? It would be easy to walk away but would that be the right decision? What are your views?
“See you all in September.”
In recent months, Mr Fletcher has made a number of hints of running against Ros Jones in next May’s mayoral election.
One voter told him: “Take time for yourself and enjoy your family, but please don't walk away for good. Doncaster needs a force like you. Please consider putting your hat in the ring for mayor. You have been a shining light for our city.”
