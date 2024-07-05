Defeated Conservative Nick Fletcher blames Reform as Labour wins his seat
The former Don Valley MP was unseated in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency by Labour’s Lee Pitcher, by a majority of 2,311.
Reacting to the result, he posted on social media: “We lost.
“I promise you that I worked as hard as I could in this election campaign. However sadly it did not prove good enough.
“My fear was that my vote would be split by Reform standing and Labour slide through the gap. Effectively a vote for Reform would result in a Labour MP.
“That is what happened on the day. The combined Conservative and Reform vote was 21,298 (54.4%). That is some 6,000+ votes more than those cast for Labour (15,122 - 38.6%). This constituency is not one that wants a Labour MP but now it has one.
“Thank you for your support over the last four and a half years.”
DONCASTER EAST AND ISLE OF AXHOLME FULL RESULT
Majority: 2,311
Lee Pitcher (Labour) – 15,122
Share 38.6%
Share change +9.9
Nick Fletcher (Conservative) – 12,811
Share 32.7%
Share change -19.4
Irwen Martin (Reform UK) – 8,487
Share 21.7%
Share change +11.4
Paul Garrett (Green) – 1,400
Share 3.6%
Share change +1.2
Nicola Turner (Liberal Democrat) – 1,166
Share 3.0%
Share change -1.4
Michael Longfellow (Climate Party) – 146
Share 0.4%
Share change +0.4
Turnout: 56%
