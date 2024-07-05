Defeated Conservative Nick Fletcher blames Reform as Labour wins his seat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beaten Doncaster Conservative candidate Nick Fletcher has blamed Reform UK for his General Election defeat – saying Nigel Farage’s party allowed Labour to “slide through the gap.”

The former Don Valley MP was unseated in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency by Labour’s Lee Pitcher, by a majority of 2,311.

Reacting to the result, he posted on social media: “We lost.

“I promise you that I worked as hard as I could in this election campaign. However sadly it did not prove good enough.

Defeated former Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has blamed his defeat on Reform UK.

“My fear was that my vote would be split by Reform standing and Labour slide through the gap. Effectively a vote for Reform would result in a Labour MP.

“That is what happened on the day. The combined Conservative and Reform vote was 21,298 (54.4%). That is some 6,000+ votes more than those cast for Labour (15,122 - 38.6%). This constituency is not one that wants a Labour MP but now it has one.

“Thank you for your support over the last four and a half years.”

DONCASTER EAST AND ISLE OF AXHOLME FULL RESULT

Majority: 2,311

Lee Pitcher (Labour) – 15,122

Share 38.6%

Share change +9.9

Share 32.7%

Share change -19.4

Irwen Martin (Reform UK) – 8,487

Share 21.7%

Share change +11.4

Paul Garrett (Green) – 1,400

Share 3.6%

Share change +1.2

Nicola Turner (Liberal Democrat) – 1,166

Share 3.0%

Share change -1.4

Michael Longfellow (Climate Party) – 146

Share 0.4%

Share change +0.4