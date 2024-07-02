General Election 2024: Candidates for the Doncaster Central constituency have their say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With one week to go until the General Election, candidates are pitching for your votes before the polls open on July 4.

We asked each of the candidates standing in the Doncaster Central constituency to outline their vision and key policies as they seek to win the seat that was represented by Labour’s Dame Rosie Winterton until her retirement this year.

We will bring you the other constituency candidates in the following days.

Please note, the following are the candidates’ own views.

Nick Allen, Conservative; Sally Jameson, Labour; Greg Ruback, Liberal Democrats; Andrew Walmsley, Yorkshire Party; Jennifer Rozenfelds, Green Party; Tosh McDonald, Workers Party of Great Britain.

Nick Allen, Conservative

“I am Doncaster born and bred. I was born in Wheatley and I returned home to Doncaster after university.

“I have been active in local politics for quite some time, I first joined the Conservative Party in 2001 and I have represented Bessacarr ward on Doncaster Council for the last nine years.

“I was the first Conservative elected in Bessacarr for nearly a generation and I have been re-elected twice so I must be doing something right!

“I love being a local councillor, particularly supporting groups like Rose Hill Residents’ Association to prevent the sale and destruction of our green spaces.

“I feel this election is a great opportunity for a fresh start. Doncaster Central now has new boundaries and will include Loversall, Wadworth and Tickhill (areas traditionally completely ignored by Labour).

“The Conservatives came close here in 2019 and I believe most voters are willing to support a truly local candidate such as myself.

“My priorities are to support the campaign for a new hospital, listen to market traders and represent all of our town and not just the people who vote for me.”

Sally Jameson, Labour

“I care passionately about the people of Doncaster but I know that after nearly 14 years of Conservative chaos we are not better off.

“I was born in Doncaster: this is my home and I have worked as a prison officer in a local jail for six years.

“If I am elected on July 4 I will be a strong voice for Doncaster Central making sure that we get our fair share.

“As part of the first steps of a Labour government, my pledges include to:

“Support investment in our hospital and cut NHS waiting lists.

“Get free breakfast clubs in every primary school in Doncaster.

“Switch on Great British Energy, helping bring down bills.

“Crack down on illegal immigration by securing our borders.

“Ensure the re-opening of our airport.

“Only a Labour government can deliver the change that Doncaster needs, which is why I hope you will support me on July 4.”

Greg Ruback, Liberal Democrats

“It’s a privilege to have been selected as your Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Doncaster Central.

“After years of Tory mismanagement of our economy, under investment in our public services and lack of care for our environment, voters in Doncaster Central are desperately in need of change.

“Like many people across the UK I’m experiencing longer wait times for NHS treatment, daily challenges of higher energy and food bills and crippling mortgage rates, all of which have sent my cost of living sky rocketing.

“A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for a fair deal where everyone can afford a decent home, every child can go to a good school and everyone can get high quality healthcare they need.

“A vote for the Liberal Democrats means voting to hold big water companies to account, banning them from dumping raw sewage into our rivers, like the River Don.”

Andrew Walmsley, Yorkshire Party

“I’ve chosen to stand for the Yorkshire Party because I want to try to do something about the imbalances I see.

“Why is it that London can have scheme after scheme of transport improvements but we can’t?

“People against devolution or increased funding will say it’s because of the higher tax revenues there but hold on a minute, didn’t they have great infrastructure from the off?

“Ours was gutted in terms of rail and without road improvements to compensate.

“I’m a strong believer in a well-funded public sector, providing the structure for a thriving private sector.

“No dogma here, we must find a solution that works – I take that from my background as an engineer.

“I’ve also worked in our great on-trade sector where I sent as much business as possible to the internationally renowned Doncaster Market.

“Vote Yorkshire Party to get Yorkshire its fair share.”

Jennifer Rozenfelds, Green Party

“I decided to stand as an MP in Doncaster Central because I have seen what has happened to our once proud market town and, like many residents, I remember how great it used to be.

“If elected I will prioritise safe, affordable housing for all and call for public transport across our region to work for the people who use it.

“I know that many in Doncaster have been affected by the violence in both Israel and Palestine and I’m proud that the Green Party has called for a bilateral ceasefire, release of all hostages and lasting peace.

“Many residents have told me how worried they are about the climate crisis. Their homes are being flooded, while water supplies are threatened, poisoned by untreated sewage while the cost of food and energy is rising faster than wages or benefits.

“We must, and can, do more. Our future depends on it. That’s why there has never been a more important time to choose real change and vote Green.”

Tosh McDonald, Workers Party of Great Britain

“Doncaster born and bred, this place means the world to me having lived here all my life.

“I was raised solely by my grandparents on their pension from the age of 11. My grandad introduced me to politics and socialism.

“I’m a third generation rail worker (train driver) and have always represented my fellow workers from local rep to national president.

“I was a councillor for the Town ward for three years and the experience taught me a lot that I can transfer to an MP’s role.

“I dislike politicians who, instead of representing the people who put them there, have become detached from real life.

“I will give us a voice and vote back in Parliament, having lost it with the last MP’s non-voting role as Deputy Speaker.

“The Workers Party is a vibrant and fast-growing party with no big funders, just small donations from real people who want a better, fairer society.

“We want to bring our nation’s assets back into public hands, to work for us all.”

Surjit Singh Duhre, Reform UK