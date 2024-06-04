General election: Labour and Conservatives confirm candidates for all Doncaster constituencies
Doncaster Central, Doncaster North and Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme will each be contested by the two main parties in the general election on 4 July.
While the deadline to submit a nomination is 7 June, the two main parties have announced candidates for each ward following a final confirmation from the Conservatives this week.
Their candidates are as follows:
Doncaster Central
Labour – Sally Jameson: Ms Jameson was selected as a predecessor to the constituency’s previous long-standing MP, Dame Rosie Winterton, who announced her retirement in 2022.
She has campaigned for the party for over 13 years, having previously worked as Dame Winterton’s agent.
Ms Jameson recently left her role as a prison officer after six years to begin her election campaign, stating that she will speak up for public service workers if elected.
Conservative – Nick Allen: Councillor Allen has represented the Bessacarr ward for Doncaster Council since 2015.
As a councillor he has campaigned to protect green spaces from housing development and illegal fishing activity.
Earlier this year he stood as Conservative candidate for South Yorkshire Mayor, coming in second place with 16.49 percent of the vote share.
During his campaign he announced plans to crack down on litter and fly tipping, and stated he would take a different approach than current leaders to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Doncaster North
Labour – Ed Miliband: Mr Miliband has served as MP for the constituency since 2005, holding the role of Shadow Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary since 2021.
He led the party as Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2010 general election, coming second to the Conservatives with 258 seats.
As shadow secretary he has announced plans for significant investments in renewable energy and the insulation of 19 million homes.
Conservative – Glenn Bluff: Councillor Bluff has represented the Sprotbrough ward for Doncaster Council since 2021.
He has been critical of Net Zero policy and low emission zones, stating that he favours “more immediate, practical solutions.”
As councillor he has campaigned to ban HGVs on a road blighted with accidents.
Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
Labour – Lee Pitcher: Mr Pitcher is the Mayor of Hatfield, having served the town council for several years.
He has backed the party’s campaign to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and stated that he will “stand up for local people to deliver the change that people deserve.”
Conservative – Nick Fletcher: Mr Fletcher was the first Conservative MP to be elected in the former Don Valley constituency in the 2019 election.
A born-again Christian, he has campaigned in parliament for religious education and the formation of a Minister for Men, and held a stance against transgender rights.
Locally, he has criticised devolution and local leaders’ approach to reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and led campaigns to regenerate towns and tackle crime.
So far, candidates have also been announced across the constituencies from the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK and the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.
A full list of candidates will be available following the nomination deadline.