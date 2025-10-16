Former Doncaster Tory MP's campaign manager "defects to Reform UK"

A Doncaster divorce lawyer who was campaign manager and right hand man to former Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has reportedly defected to Reform UK.

Andrew Isaacs was social media manager for the former Don Valley MP during his time in Parliament and was also instrumental in Mr Fletcher’s campaign to become Mayor of Doncaster earlier this year.

Despite a huge campaign to topple Labour’s Ros Jones, which included a glossy 32 page manifesto, thousands of leaflets, online videos and hundreds of social media posts, Mr Fletcher limped in a distant third, finishing more than 4,000 votes behind Reform UK’s Alexander Jones who took second place in May’s vote.

A number of sources within Reform UK suggest Mr Isaacs, who runs his own Doncaster-based law firm, Andrew Isaacs Law, made the switch shortly after May’s defeat at the ballot box and have said that he is now a member of the party and no longer involved with the Conservatives.

We have approached Mr Isaacs for comment.

Following the mayoral election, Mr Fletcher paid tribute to Mr Isaacs in an online video.

He said: “People have put their head above the parapet on social media to continuously champion me, which is just great.

"We need more people like that, good people prepared to speak up sensibly and respectfully.”

Mr Fletcher himself meanwhile has repeatedly rejected calls to join Reform UK from constituents.

The former MP, who lost his seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher in the 2019 General Election was one of eight key Conservatives reportedly being eyed up by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage according to GB News earlier this year.

But Mr Fletcher has heavily criticsed Mr Farage in the past and has ruled out switching to the party on a number of occasions.

The channel named Mr Fletcher as one of eight being considered by Reform UK along with Jonathan Gullis, ​Brendan Clarke-Smith, Tom Hunt, Robin Millar, Jane Stevenson, Damien Moore and Miriam Cates.

Despite slamming Reform UK during his campaign to become Mayor of Doncaster, Nick Fletcher last month said: “There’s four years between now and the General Election. I do believe, at some point, there will be some work done between the Conservative Party and Reform.”

But in April, Mr Fletcher called Mr Farage “bully-boy” with “disdain” for the city and telling him: “Shame on you.”

In December 2023, Mr Fletcher had urged Mr Farage to stand in Doncaster Central, adding: “If that’s what he wants to do, then that’s great.”

But in a Facebook post ahead of the May mayoral election, he tore into the party’s canidate – 30-year-old Alexander Jones – as well as Mr Farage.

He said: “It appears that Reform, both locally and nationally, is realising the mistake they made in putting up 30-year-old Alexander Jones as their mayoral candidate in Doncaster.

"The apparent bully-boy tactics of Nigel Farage to ensure Reform had a candidate for his big event at Doncaster Racecourse have left Reform voters with no choice but to internally call out this fiasco.

“No Manifesto. Why? Farage’s script read out by the young man simply tells us that they are “word salads” and we don’t need one! An astonishing attitude which sums up the disdain that Farage has for us all. This is a game for him. For us, it’s our lives. Our town, our city.

“Farage doesn’t live here. He doesn’t have to watch the decline of our town centre. He’s not accosted by beggars. Farage doesn’t have to suffer from the antisocial behaviour that we have to put up with under this Labour Mayor.

“As someone who has lived in Doncaster all my life and cares deeply about my hometown, now city, I have no choice but to continue to let the people of Doncaster know about this young man’s inexperience, warts and all. But please don’t shoot the messenger and call me the bully. That title belongs to Mr. Farage himself. He threw this young man under the bus. I can’t stand by and watch Doncaster suffer the same fate.”