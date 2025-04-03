"For Doncaster, for Gaza": George Galloway Worker's Party hope joins mayor battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A candidate standing on a ticket of “for Doncaster, for Gaza” has become the 12th and final hopeful to announce their bid to become the city’s next mayor.

Ahsan Jamil has been unveiled as the Workers Party of Great Britain candidate for the May 1 poll.

The party was founded by former Labour MP George Galloway in 2019.

Announcing his candidacy on X, Mr Jamil said: “For Doncaster, for Gaza.

Ahsan Jamil is standing for the Workers Party of Great Britain.

"Britain wastes £12,000 a minute on weapons.

"The Labour Government is backing a genocide in Palestine and taking us to war with Russia. The money should be spent on the NHS and British public services."

The party won the Rochdale by-election, with Mr Galloway claiming the seat in 2024, but it then went to Labour at the 2024 General Election.

