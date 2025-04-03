"For Doncaster, for Gaza": George Galloway Worker's Party hope joins mayor battle
Ahsan Jamil has been unveiled as the Workers Party of Great Britain candidate for the May 1 poll.
The party was founded by former Labour MP George Galloway in 2019.
"Britain wastes £12,000 a minute on weapons.
"The Labour Government is backing a genocide in Palestine and taking us to war with Russia. The money should be spent on the NHS and British public services."
The party won the Rochdale by-election, with Mr Galloway claiming the seat in 2024, but it then went to Labour at the 2024 General Election.
