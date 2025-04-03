"For Doncaster, for Gaza": George Galloway Worker's Party hope joins mayor battle

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 14:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A candidate standing on a ticket of “for Doncaster, for Gaza” has become the 12th and final hopeful to announce their bid to become the city’s next mayor.

Ahsan Jamil has been unveiled as the Workers Party of Great Britain candidate for the May 1 poll.

The party was founded by former Labour MP George Galloway in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Announcing his candidacy on X, Mr Jamil said: “For Doncaster, for Gaza.

Ahsan Jamil is standing for the Workers Party of Great Britain.Ahsan Jamil is standing for the Workers Party of Great Britain.
Ahsan Jamil is standing for the Workers Party of Great Britain.

"Britain wastes £12,000 a minute on weapons.

"The Labour Government is backing a genocide in Palestine and taking us to war with Russia. The money should be spent on the NHS and British public services."

The party won the Rochdale by-election, with Mr Galloway claiming the seat in 2024, but it then went to Labour at the 2024 General Election.

A full list of candidates and your complete guide to the City of Doncaster mayoral election is available by clicking HERE

Related topics:DoncasterGeorge GallowayGazaLabourGreat BritainPalestine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice