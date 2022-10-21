Doncaster Tory MP asks constituents if he should back return of Boris Johnson as PM

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has asked voters to let him know their feelings, saying he is ‘genuinely interested’ in hearing whether they think Johnson should return to Downing Street - just months after being booted out by his own party.

Johnson has yet to officially confirm whether he will be launching a leadership campaign, but he has the backing of many senior Tories who see him as an election winner.

Candidates need the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs before Monday, with Penny Mordaunt officially throwing her hat into the ring and Rishi Sunak also expected to stand.

Nick Fletcher is asking constituents whether he should back the return of Boris Johnson.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Fletcher said: “My inbox has been full of emails from my constituents urging me to persuade Boris Johnson to replace our outgoing Prime Minister.

“I am genuinely interested to know what you think.

“Could you use the comments below?

“However when you do comment, can you also state 1) which way you voted in 2019 and 2) whether you are in my constituency?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you.”

Mr Fletcher, who previously said he would not be commenting on the matter, said the PM had lost much support and that governing the country was ‘now almost impossible’.

Following his resignation, he said: “The positive changes for Doncaster that have occurred since my election are down to Boris Johnson. Without him and his determination to get Brexit done, Doncaster would not have had a Conservative MP

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However it is clear that the Prime Minister has lost much support and governing this country is now almost impossible.

“The Prime Minister is the greatest champion of our country and I am sure he will come to the right decision however hard this is over the coming days.

“Our policies and mandate remain the same and I shall do my utmost to continue levelling up Doncaster.”

On hearing confirmation of the resignation, Fletcther later tweeted: “Mixed emotions on hearing of the Prime Minister’s decision. Real sadness at the loss of such an energetic force and relief too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will double down on banging the drum for Doncaster with all my colleagues so that whoever emerges will have our interests in mind.”

Yesterday, Mr Fletcher said he was ‘relieved’ Liz Truss had quit - two months after calling her 'a great PM'

He took to social media to air his views as the PM stepped down after just 44 days in office, with the Doncaster MP describing the last few weeks of chaos in Westminster as ‘shenanigans.’

Mr Fletcher, who has been vocal in attempts to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport, had previously backed Mrs Truss, writing in August: “I am voting for Liz Truss!” and backed her disastrous economic plan which plunged the country into financial turmoil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After coming to office, the PM announced on three separate occasions that she would do all she could to save the airport, which is scheduled to close at the end of this month – but promptly washed her hands of the issue and said it was a matter that could only be resolved locally.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Fletcher said: “I am saddened but relieved that Liz Truss has accepted she should resign.

"It was clear to me that she did not have firm control of the Parliamentary Party and did not enjoy the confidence necessary to enable her to carry out her duties as Prime Minister.

“I am pleased that we are now able to draw a line and move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have deliberately kept away from the shenanigans and focussed on delivering for my constituents in Doncaster. I remain focussed on that.

"There is much to be done after decades of neglect.”

In August, Mr Fletcher had thrown his support behind Mrs Truss, posting: “I am voting for Liz Truss.

"The only way out of recession is growth. Low tax. Small state. Her economic policy is one I have faith in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no doubt in my mind that Liz Truss will be a great Prime Minister for our country.”