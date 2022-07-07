'It's a real sadness' - Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher gives high praise to Prime Minister Boris Johnson but now says he ‘will make right decision and go’

Mr Fletcher, who previously said he would not be commenting on the matter, has now said the PM has lost much support and governing the country is ‘now almost impossible’.

On hearing confirmation the PM will infact resign after repeatedly saying he would stay on, Mr Fletcher said it was a ‘real sadness’ but a ‘relief’ the matter was being closed.

But the PM received high praise from Mr Fletcher and claimed the ‘positive changes’ that have happened to Doncaster have taken place because of Mr Johnson and his election.

After 53 resignations from his cabinet, Mr Johnson finally said he would be stepping down in a briefing to journalists on Thursday, July 7.

After a ‘no comment’ the previous day, Mr Fletcher has now said: “The positive changes for Doncaster that have occurred since my election are down to Boris Johnson. Without him and his determination to get Brexit done, Doncaster would not have had a Conservative MP

“However it is clear that the Prime Minister has lost much support and governing this country is now almost impossible.

“The Prime Minister is the greatest champion of our country and I am sure he will come to the right decision however hard this is over the coming days.

“Our policies and mandate remain the same and I shall do my utmost to continue levelling up Doncaster.”

On hearing confirmation of the resignation, Fletcther later tweeted: “Mixed emotions on hearing of the Prime Minister’s decision. Real sadness at the loss of such an energetic force and relief too.

“I will double down on banging the drum for Doncaster with all my colleagues so that whoever emerges will have our interests in mind.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service sent these questions to a spokesman for Mr Fletcher. A no comment reply was issued.

What does Nick think about the resignations or key members of the government? Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid being the main resignations.

Following on from the Chris Pincher episode, what does Nick make of the reasons given by the PM that ‘he forgot’ about the sexual harrassment incident found proved before Pincher was promoted to deputy chief whip

Following on from what’s happened, does Nick still back the PM and would he still vote for him if the 1922 Committee rules are changed in terms of another confidence vote?

Mr Fletcher – who became Doncaster’s first Conservative MP since Anthony Barber who served between 1951 and 1964 – backed Mr Johnson following the Partygate scandal and the subsequent Sue Grey report.