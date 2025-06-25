South Yorkshire Police have disagreed with the crime and anti-social behaviour concerns of Doncaster residents surrounding plans to change a residential dwelling to a children’s care home.

Upward Care Solutions, the company behind the planning application to change the use of the property, are a provider of specialist behaviour services for young people.

The home, at 21 Saxon Avenue in Hatfield, will be occupied by three children between the ages of 7-17, with a maximum of two care staff and one manager working at the property at any one time, according to a report by planning officers at the City of Doncaster Council.

Care staff at the home would provide 24/7 care and support to the children living there.

The property on Saxon Avenue in Hatfield in the planning application. | City of Doncaster Council planning portal

The report will be presented to councillors on the planning committee when they meet on July 1, 2025. It recommends members grant planning permission with conditions.

A total of 16 third party representations were submitted over the plans, including 15 objections and one in support.

Objectors speculated that the children’s home would “result in an increase crime levels and antisocial behaviour” and said anti-social behaviour is “already present in the area meaning it is not safe or suitable environment for vulnerable children to live in”.

The site would have off-street parking capacity for two cars. | City of Doncaster Council planning portal

However, feedback in the council report from South Yorkshire Police’s designing out crime officer states: “The area does not suffer from elevated levels of antisocial behaviour or criminality.”

The force has made clear on similar applications that it will not support such plans in areas with a higher likelihood of the children getting drawn into criminality.

Despite the low levels, the force have requested that Upward Care Solutions enter into a memorandum of understanding with them relating to children missing from the home, which will be “drawn up by South Yorkshire Police, Doncaster Council partners and care providers”.

The planning committee will meet in the chamber at Doncaster Civic Office. | LDRS

The Children, Young People and Families department at Doncaster Council stated: “There is no guarantee that CDC would place children in this new home if planning permission was granted.

“As with all residential placements, children will be placed based on need, situation and following a thorough matching process.”

The one representation in support of the application was quoted as saying: “The objections are being stereotypical in their judgement that these children will be poorly behaved.

“Plenty of other people in the estate have numerous professionals visiting daily. There is a plan in place to increase the parking at the property.”

The planning committee are expected to make a decision at the next meeting on July 1, 2025.