Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A hustings of local general election candidates is set to take place in a Doncaster village later this month.

On Sunday 30 June, several candidates running for election in the Doncaster North constituency will take questions at a hustings in Sprotbrough.

The event will take place at Sprotbrough Methodist Church from 7:30pm to 9:30pm, with doors to open at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Miliband of the Labour Party, Glenn Bluff of the Conservative Party and Tony Nicholson of the Green Party will be present at the event.

Doncaster North hustings set to take place in Sprotbrough.

Further candidates were not invited to attend, however have been asked to submit video statements.

The format will see candidates answer pre-submitted questions and some live questions from the audience.

Following the debate, audience members will be able to meet the candidates informally over tea and coffee.