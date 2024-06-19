Doncaster North hustings set to take place in Sprotbrough
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Sunday 30 June, several candidates running for election in the Doncaster North constituency will take questions at a hustings in Sprotbrough.
The event will take place at Sprotbrough Methodist Church from 7:30pm to 9:30pm, with doors to open at 7pm.
Ed Miliband of the Labour Party, Glenn Bluff of the Conservative Party and Tony Nicholson of the Green Party will be present at the event.
Further candidates were not invited to attend, however have been asked to submit video statements.
The format will see candidates answer pre-submitted questions and some live questions from the audience.
Following the debate, audience members will be able to meet the candidates informally over tea and coffee.
After a high audience turnout at a similar event in 2019 attendance will be by registration only, with tickets available at Hustings – SMC (s-m-c.co.uk)