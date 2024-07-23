Doncaster MP Ed Miliband puts down Lee Anderson in Commons clash
The former Conservative Party deputy chairman – who quit to join Nigel Farage’s Reform and was re-elected at the General Election, tackled Energy Secretary Mr Miliband over Labour’s plans to introduce energy generator GB Energy.
But the Ashfield MP was left red-faced when Mr Miliband hit back at him.
Mr Anderson asked how much GB Energy will cost Britons, while referring to the case of a publicly-owned energy company that collapsed in 2020.
He said: “I would just like to remind him (Ed Miliband) that just a few years ago, the Labour-controlled Nottingham City Council had their own energy company called Robin Hood Energy.
“But this was Robin Hood with a modern twist, it robbed from the poor and gave to the rich, and cost the taxpayer about £50 million.”
Mr Miliband said: “First of all, if I can explain, Robin Hood Energy was a supply company, this is a generation company. Robin Hood was a retailer, so it’s different.
“I have to say I am surprised about the position he takes. I thought the position of his party was to be in favour of publicly-owned energy. I think they produced lots of videos on social media to that effect.”
Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to turn the UK into a “clean energy superpower” were set out in the King’s Speech on Wednesday.
There is a Bill to set up “Great British Energy”, a publicly-owned energy generation company which will own, manage and operate clean power projects across the country.
