This is the moment Doncaster MP Ed Miliband put down Reform UK’s Lee Anderson in a Commons clash.

The former Conservative Party deputy chairman – who quit to join Nigel Farage’s Reform and was re-elected at the General Election, tackled Energy Secretary Mr Miliband over Labour’s plans to introduce energy generator GB Energy.

But the Ashfield MP was left red-faced when Mr Miliband hit back at him.

Mr Anderson asked how much GB Energy will cost Britons, while referring to the case of a publicly-owned energy company that collapsed in 2020.

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband clashed with Reform UK's Lee Anderson in a Commons clash about energy.

He said: “I would just like to remind him (Ed Miliband) that just a few years ago, the Labour-controlled Nottingham City Council had their own energy company called Robin Hood Energy.

“But this was Robin Hood with a modern twist, it robbed from the poor and gave to the rich, and cost the taxpayer about £50 million.”

Mr Miliband said: “First of all, if I can explain, Robin Hood Energy was a supply company, this is a generation company. Robin Hood was a retailer, so it’s different.

“I have to say I am surprised about the position he takes. I thought the position of his party was to be in favour of publicly-owned energy. I think they produced lots of videos on social media to that effect.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to turn the UK into a “clean energy superpower” were set out in the King’s Speech on Wednesday.