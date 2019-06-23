Doncaster MP Caroline Flint would back no deal Brexit, rather than staying in EU
Doncaster MP Caroline Flint has said she would back a no deal Brexit, rather than staying in the EU.
The Don Valley MP appeared on this morning’s Andrew Marr show on BBC One – and also said that the number of Labour MPs prepared to back the Government’s Brexit deal will ‘go up’ in the future.
Ms Flint, said that a bloc of 26 Labour MPs in Brexit-supporting areas could vote for a withdrawal deal brought forward by the next Tory prime minister.
She also urged the next Prime Minister - whether Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt - to reach out to Labour MPs as they will have to rally parliamentary support around an exit deal to make Brexit happen.
She warned it was “pretty clear” that the 26 MPs who wrote to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn last week calling for Brexit to be delivered would oppose a second referendum, pointing to polling which suggests Labour could lose more than 40 heartland seats if the leader backs another vote.
She said: “I think those people who signed the letter would like to still have the opportunity to vote on a deal,” Flint told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.
“And don’t forget that when Theresa May was finally forced to stand down we were in discussions about what the withdrawal agreement would be like and changes to the political declaration.”
Only a handful of Labour MPs have previously backed the deal May negotiated with the EU but Flint said: “I think it will go up but I’ve been through this situation many times before.
“I believe that the only way to stop no deal is to support a deal.”
She added: “Despite everything that’s going on I am still optimistic and hopeful that parliament will do the job.”
The Don Valley MP also made clear she would back a no-deal Brexit over staying in the EU.
“I won’t be voting to revoke Article 50,” she said.