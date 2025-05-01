Doncaster mayoral race 2025: When will we know the result?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voters across Doncaster are going to the polls today to choose a new mayor – with the result hotly anticipated.

12 candidates are in the race – and polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm, with voters also choosing new councillors for City of Doncaster Council.

But when will we find out who’s won?

Counting for the mayoral race will begin immediately when the polling stations close at 10pm.

A result is expected around 5am – when we should discover who voters have chosen to be the next mayor of Doncaster.

However, counting in the council elections won’t take place until the following day – with declarations expected throughout the late morning and early afternoon – with the final ward expected to be called at around 3pm.

All times are predicted and may change throughout the course of the evening and following day.

The Free Press will be keeping you updated as the results come in throughout tonight and tomorrow.

The full list of candidates is (current mayor highlighted in bold)

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

Julie Buckley (Green Party)

Frank Calladine (British Democrats)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain)

Alexander Jones (Reform UK)

Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats)

Richie Vallance (Independent)

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)

Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party)

A full list of all candidates standing for election to City of Doncaster Council across all the city’s wards is available HERE