Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones calls for General Election after Labour mayoral victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Incumbent Oliver Coppard scooped more than half of the vote in last Thursday’s poll, finishing nearly 100,000 votes in front of runner-up, Doncaster Consevative councillor Nick Allen.

Welcoming the result, Mayor Jones said: “Congratulations to Mayor Oliver Coppard on his re-election, meaning he will continue to work with me and the leaders of Barnsley Council, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and Sheffield City Council to drive forward growth and prosperity across South Yorkshire."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also took aim at Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher who she has repeatedly accused of misinformation in the run-up to the election.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones has called for a General Election.

The pair have clashed repeatedly in recent weeks, with some suggestions that Mr Fletcher may be considering running against Mayor Jones at next year’s Doncaster mayoral election should he lose his seat at the forthcoming General Election.

She added: “Despite the misinformation and divisive politics from the opposition it was clear that only Oliver had a credible plan for South Yorkshire.”

“With an increase in turnout and increased percentage of votes it is clear that the people of Doncaster and South Yorkshire are fed up with the Conservatives after 14 years in government.

“What we now need is a General Election.”

Result:

Oliver Coppard (Labour)

138,611

Share 50.9%

Nick Allen (Conservative)

44,945

Share 16.5%

Douglas Johnson (Green)

37,142

Share 13.6%

Hannah Kitching (Liberal Democrat)

31,002

Share 11.4%

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

20,835

Share 7.6%

Turnout: