"Doncaster is full:" Tory MP in fresh anti-immigration stance in Radio 4 interview

He appeared on the station’s World At One show yesterday to discuss concerns around immigration and told host Sarah Montague: “In Doncaster, we are full.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told listeners: “We need to stop looking at other countries to progress our own, we need to focus on our own people.

Doncaster Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher told Radio 4 listeners: "Doncaster is full."

"We are full – I’ve said it before and I will say it again.”

Later sharing a clip to the interview on social media, Mr Fletcher added: “I have made my views on this clear for a very long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are full and we need to put a stop to this.

“The more people we have in the country, the bigger the pressure on our public services. The things we take for granted. There has to be a balance and we have reached that some time ago. We now need to say enough is enough.”

In March, Mr Fletcher was met with derision when he stood up in the House of Commons as MPs debated the controversial Illegal Migration Bill.

Mr Fletcher – who praised God and Jesus Christ in his debut Commons speech and is a committed Christian, was forced to brush aside claims that his views are ‘un-Christian.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a two page letter, shared online, he fumed: “I stood in the Chamber when the 'Stop the Boats Bill' was first announced and said simply; "We are full.'

“There was the usual noise from the opposition. Twitter went into meltdown.

"As a Christian, more than a few will always throw the Bible at me, tell me I am a poor example of a Christian, then tell me they hate me.

"But the fact of the matter is we are simply full.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was accused of being hypocritical after describing Christ as ‘the greatest role model’ on his debut speech in 2020, and outlining his commitment to Christianity. He has also called for daily Christian teachin in all UK schools.

He said: “I believe in miracles, and I believe in God.

“I know not everyone does and I know many see Christianity as a stumbling block to their way of life, but please remember it is my way of life.

“It is the reason I believe I am here – not to judge or condemn, but to listen, to help, to be kind, to forgive and forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I therefore have two asks. First, will all the people here and back in my constituency forgive me ​when I get it wrong—and I will?

“But, secondly, and much more importantly, however long we are here, let us keep room for God in this place.

“If we do keep space for him in the hearts and minds of the people who believe, I know this country will continue to be the greatest place and continue to be a place that you and I are proud to call home. After all, I believe Christ is the greatest role model anyone can have.”

His rant led him to clash with Doncaster rock singer Anastasia Walker who branded him a 'scared, limp penis' and a ‘vile turd' in a blistering attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead singer of rock band Bang Bang Romeo, daughter of Coronation Street, Merseybeat and Playing The Field actor Chris Walker, wrote: “This Nick Fletcher MP fella is a vile turd.

“I’m a ‘people of Doncaster’ so don’t tarnish me with your quite frankly, minging brush.