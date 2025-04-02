"Doncaster is broken - only Reform can fix it," says mayoral candidate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK’s candidate for the city’s mayor has said “Doncaster is broken” – and only his party can fix it.

Alexander Jones, who was last week revealed by party leader Nigel Farage as the party’s hopeful for the May 1 poll, has already outlined a four point plan of his proposals for the city, should he be elected.

Here, in his own words, he has gone into detail on the problems facing Doncaster – and his plans to fix the city.

He said: “Doncaster has been riddled with sleaze and waste for decades thanks to the Labour Party.

Alexander Jones has plans to fix Doncaster.

"City of Doncaster council is over £400 million in debt, council tax has risen by 18% in just four years, and the CEO of your council is paid over six times the average wage in the UK.

“Reform’s pledge to you, shall you elect us to run the City of Doncaster Council, is to stop the bleeding and repair the damage caused by years of corruption that have made Doncaster poorer and more dangerous.

“In Doncaster alone, asylum seekers are costing over £38 million a year, you have over 10,000 recorded potholes, bus fare caps are rising, and crime rates are nearly 80% higher than the national average.

“I am telling you this because there is still hope – Reform can fix it.

"Year on year, Doncaster becomes more expensive, you pay more in taxes, and yet the problems that plague your city continue to worsen.

"Unlike traditional political parties in the UK, our primary goal is to make this country work for the people again.

"We are not doing this for personal gain – we are doing it to ensure the UK can thrive and grow for generations to come.

“For decades, the two party system has not just failed your council, but has failed your country.

"It is proven time and again that neither the Tories nor Labour have any desire to bring real change.

"It is time to look for alternative solutions, and that leaves you with one option: Reform UK.

"We have been working tirelessly to build an election winning machine.

“In just the last six months, we’ve surged in the polls, rising from 14% to consistently leading or tying with Labour.

"We’ve held over 30 events, bringing together more than 15,000 members nationwide.

"And our movement is growing – our membership has swelled by 155,000 patriots, with more joining every day.

"We have set up 456 branches in the time and are not slowing down. Trust us with your vote, and allow us to bring the change that Doncaster demands.

“The City of Doncaster Council exists for the sole purpose of serving its people.

"Yet the statistics show, without a doubt, that Labour has run your city into the ground.

"Labour would rather waste millions of hardworking taxpayers’ pounds on translators, cycling lanes, integration for asylum seekers, and the “reaction to climate change” —which has cost the council over £10 million pounds this year.

“We know you deserve leadership that prioritises your citizens above all else.

"We also know that we could rebuild Doncaster without continuing the never-ending cycle of increased taxes and price hikes.

"We have a team of experts on standby, ready to assess the damage in every council we win and put an end to the waste and sleaze that has plagued Doncaster for so long.

“United, we can save Doncaster and the City."