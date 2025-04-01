Reform UK’s Doncaster mayoral candidate unveils four-point plan for city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK’s Doncaster mayoral candidate has announced his four point plan for the city, saying: “Doncaster is broken. Reform will fix it.”

Alexander Jones has outlined his priorities ahead of the vote on May 1 following his unveiling by the party’s leader NIgel Farage at a rally at Doncaster Racecourse last week.

His pledges include

Safe and secure communities - make Doncaster's streets safe again with visible police, zero tolerance for anti-social behaviour, and effective crime prevention.

Invest in Doncaster's future - rebuild our infrastructure and revitalise our high streets.

Boost jobs, skills and business - make Doncaster the UK's most business-friendly city by cutting red-tape, lower business taxes and create the right conditions for businesses to thrive

A council that works for you - faster, smarter, leaner - cut the waste, streamline decision-making, and create a modern, efficient council that delivers real results.

The plan for Doncaster follows a recent speech Mr Farage where he said that the council has “wasted around £20 million on cycle lanes in Doncaster over the last four years, with almost no increase in cycling whatsoever.”

He also claimed that the authority has committed £1.6 million in 2024/25 in “reaction to the climate and biodiversity emergency” and the council’s “Net Zero Carbon Masterplan” and has spent £300,000 on translation, interpretation and language services in just three years.

He added: “Residents in Doncaster have also seen their council tax increase by 22% in just five years, with the City of Doncaster Council running up over £425 million in debt, or over £1,367 per person.

"Meanwhile the CEO of the council earns £183,000 per year - £15,000 more than the Prime Minister and over five times the average salary in Doncaster.”

Alexander Jones said: “I am not a career politician; in fact, this is the first time I am standing for election.

"I have a fresh vision for Doncaster that prioritises the immediate needs of residents when it comes to making our streets safer, providing social housing, and cutting unnecessary bureaucracy and wasteful spending.

“I also want Doncaster to be forward thinking, to attract inward investment and to put Doncaster on the map as an economic hub that creates jobs in future industries, such as AI.

“I want to see a council that works for everyone. It needs to meet the fast demands of the times, be smarter in delivering its services, and much more efficient in its management of priorities.

“The two legacy parties have candidates who have been in politics for a long time, both of whom represent parties that have failed our residents. I am offering Doncaster the choice to reject the failed status quo and bring about a can-do attitude to improving the quality of services, representation, and value for money.

“Doncaster is broken. Reform will fix it.”

He said: “I will make Doncaster's streets safe again with visible police, zero tolerance for anti-social behaviour, and effective crime prevention. Crime is out of control under Labour, with one of the highest rates in Yorkshire, making too many people feel unsafe in their own communities

“I will rebuild our infrastructure and revitalise our high streets. Doncaster's economy will thrive by protecting traditional industries and diversifying into new and emerging sectors. This will drive long-term growth and prosperity. At the same time, I will deliver targeted improvements to tackle the issues residents and businesses face today.

“I will make Doncaster the UK's most business-friendly city. We will cut red-tape, lower business taxes and create the right conditions for businesses to thrive.

"By supporting local enterprises, attracting major private investment, and equipping people with the skills needed for high-quality jobs, we will build a stronger, more self-sufficient economy.

"It's time to break free from Labour's reliance on Whitehall handouts and take control of Doncaster's future.

“Doncaster's council is broken - trapped in endless committees, drowning in bureaucracy, and wasting your money.

"I will cut the waste, streamline decision-making, and create a modern, efficient council that delivers real results. Every pound saved will go back into improving services and transforming Doncaster.”