Doncaster husband and wife who quit Labour among trade union election candidates

A pair of husband and wife former Doncaster Labour councillors who both resigned from the party over “the demonisation of Jeremy Corbyn” are among candidates unveiled by the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition for the upcoming City of Doncaster Council elections.

TUSC, a left-wing electoral coalition of trade unionists, community campaigners and socialists have announced 11 candidates for the May 1, including Tosh and Nikki McDonald, who both resigned as Labour Party members in 2021, continuing as independent councillors.

A TUSC spokesperson said: “Significantly, as disgust with the Labour government’s continuation of Tory austerity policies continues, especially the cuts to winter fuel allowance and disability benefits, two former Labour councillors are standing as independent Trade Union and Socialist candidates.”

Tosh McDonald, former president of the train-drivers union ASLEF, and Nikki McDonald , a former public sector trade union rep, both resigned as Labour councillors in 2021 and will mount the socialist challenge in Town ward along with Mal Perkins.

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidates will stand in at least another eight wards across the borough.

They are complementing Andy Hiles who is the TUSC candidate for Mayor.

Andy said: “I grew up supporting the 1984/85 Miners’ Strike, I am a painter and decorator by trade, have worked in the building industry most of my adult life, and always been an active trade unionist representing members in the workplace.

“I’m now a benefits advice buddy representing people at appeals and tribunals. I’m standing for mayor to offer Doncaster people a working class and socialist alternative to the establishment

parties and Reform.”

The latest TUSC leaflet says: “Labour aren’t Labour anymore. But Reform are more Tory than the Tories with policies opposing workers’ rights and in favour of privatising the NHS.

"TUSC fights for jobs, homes and services and against racist division.

"A TUSC mayor and council will refuse to implement any more government cuts in council services by setting a People’s Budget based on the needs of the city.

“There is enough wealth and resources in society for everyone to have a decent standard of living, but its all in the hands of the richest 1%.

"That’s why TUSC supports a wealth tax on the super-rich and democratic public ownership of rail, mail, energy, water, and the banks and biggest corporations, so we can plan the economy for the benefit of the majority, not the profits of a few.”

For more information about TUSC, go to www.tusc.org.uk