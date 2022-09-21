Doncaster Culture Strategy 2030 approved by Cabinet
A long-term program to fund culture and arts in the borough has been approved by councillors.
The Doncaster Culture Strategy 2030 will build upon existing investments and synchronise with other initiatives in health, wellbeing and skills to make the arts and culture a key part of life in the area and will set out ambitions in areas such as the economy, education, health and wellbeing and the environment to be delivered by 2030.
The new ‘vision for culture’ states: “Doncaster is a place of places with a varied and vibrant culture. Our communities flourish by expressing their own creativity and connecting through shared cultural experiences of power and meaning.”
In the strategy draft, key areas of engagement are identified to focus on, including the arts, libraries and literature, museums and heritage, the outdoors and events.
In the coming months, a group will be set up to set targets, make bids for funding and oversee the strategy’s delivery.