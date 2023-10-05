'Delicate' MP Nick Fletcher demands respect after airport campaigner calls him 'old lad'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garage owner Mark Chadwick, who has led the public fight to restore DSA, was stunned when the Don Valley MP pointed him towards a recent social media post calling for constituents to respect him.

Mr Chadwick, who has previously clashed with Mr Fletcher and accused him of playing party politics with Labour over the airport, was given the censure while responding to a post on the MP’s Facebook page about the scrapping of HS2 between Birmingham and Manchester and cash being allocated to other transport projects in the north.

Nick Fletcher was described as 'delicate' after he got upset at being called 'old lad' on social media.

When Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage signed off his comment ‘What's that all about then, old lad?’ the 51-year-old replied: “Old lad? Please read this” – and directed him to a recent five point plan demanding respect from voters.

In response, Mr Chadwick accused the Tory of being ‘delicate' and told him: “Why are you sharing a post about respecting others?

“You and your Government don't appear to be working to the same mantra.

“I have asked you pertinent questions about the so called great news for transportation in the north. Our city and your constituency and constituents have benefitted from nothing in the recent news about HS2, yet you say its great news for the morth

“Could you please tell us all why it’s such great news when we don't benefit from it?

“Oh, and I'll remove the old lad comment if that helps,”

He was given the warning after earlier telling the MP: “We have our airport that has been all but ignored by UK Central Government.

“Does our airport feature in the recent plans announced for the North?