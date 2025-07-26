A 186-home development in Doncaster will once again appear before the planning committee following a site visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the City of Doncaster Council planning committee were initially asked to make a decision on the application on July 1, 2025.

The committee voted to defer the decision in favour of a visit to the site – a field off of Alverley Lane in Balby South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public speakers at the earlier meeting had expressed concerns for the impact 186 homes would have on the existing road network.

A landscape plan for the 186 home development planned in Balby South. | City of Doncaster Council

The planning report to be presented to councillors at the upcoming planning committee meeting on July 29, 2025, says committee members were informed they cannot use what they saw on the site visit as objective evidence to determine their decision.

The plans would see the homes built on a patch of former green belt land off of Alverley Lane in Balby South, Doncaster – the land was formally removed from the green belt and allocated for new housing when the council agreed its Local Plan in 2021.

143 of the homes are set to be “market housing” with the other 43 marked as “affordable homes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application received 72 third party representations objecting to the plans – it has also received two neutral representations and one in support.

Officials have recommended the committee grants planning permission, subject to a number of conditions.