Doncaster Council: Decision expected on 186-home development on former green belt land after deferral
Members of the City of Doncaster Council planning committee were initially asked to make a decision on the application on July 1, 2025.
The committee voted to defer the decision in favour of a visit to the site – a field off of Alverley Lane in Balby South.
Public speakers at the earlier meeting had expressed concerns for the impact 186 homes would have on the existing road network.
The planning report to be presented to councillors at the upcoming planning committee meeting on July 29, 2025, says committee members were informed they cannot use what they saw on the site visit as objective evidence to determine their decision.
The plans would see the homes built on a patch of former green belt land off of Alverley Lane in Balby South, Doncaster – the land was formally removed from the green belt and allocated for new housing when the council agreed its Local Plan in 2021.
143 of the homes are set to be “market housing” with the other 43 marked as “affordable homes”.
The application received 72 third party representations objecting to the plans – it has also received two neutral representations and one in support.
Officials have recommended the committee grants planning permission, subject to a number of conditions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.