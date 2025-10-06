Sale of former Doncaster school ravaged by fire to be reinvested into sports

Money earned from the sale of a former Doncaster school building ravaged by fire will be reinvested in sports facilities.

The Cusworth Centre, Cusworth Lane, was sold by the City of Doncaster Council five years ago for £629,000.

A report put to officers to improve the investment in school sports said: “The Council is permitted by [the Department for Education] to utilise £629k to fund external sports projects at schools within the City.

“The Council will devise the allocation of grants via competitive bidding round.”

The Cusworth Lane entry to the former Cusworth Centre, which was sold in 2020 for over £600,000. | Google

The report states schools will be able to bid for a maximum grant of £50,000, allowing at least 13 grants to be awarded from the bidding process.

“The DfE are keen for these funds to be utilised as soon as possible for the benefit of Doncaster schools, pupils and the local community to build on healthier lifestyles,” the report reads.

Each application in the bidding process will require input from pupils at the schools, ensuring young people have a voice in the use of investments.

The requirement for the capital funding to be reinvested in schools is due to the land sold included a playing field.

The Cusworth Centre was a former school premises and pupil referral unit, sold by Doncaster Council in September 2020, before it burned down in 2021.