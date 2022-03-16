Visit Doncaster has launched its 'Visitor Guide 2022'

The guide is for both visitors and locals, packed full with information about all the great things to do in Doncaster as well as what’s new for the town in 2022.

Whether you are looking for the perfect place to eat, a day of family fun or even accommodation to spend the night- the guide contains useful details about all of this and so much more. It is a great resource and arrangement tool for anyone planning to visit the town, or for residents wanting to explore their surroundings.

The new guide

Councillor Nigel Ball, cabinet member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning, said “Doncaster has lots of exciting things coming up this year including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Rugby League World Cup 2021 tournament which will see Doncaster host three fixtures, as well as lots of other high profile and star studded occasions.

"To keep track of this year’s top events, there is a fantastic pull out events calendar in this year’s guide so that you can ensure you do not miss out.

"I hope after the last couple of years that people will get out in to Doncaster more and experience everything our borough has to offer and support local businesses.”

People can pick up a copy of the guide from the Tourist Information Centre and they will also become available in various venues across Doncaster next week.