Doncaster women get naked for new theatre production of Calendar Girls - The Musical

Farmer's wife, Ruth White will be playing Jessie, a formidable, retired headmistress, and teacher, Helen Green will be playing Celia, an ex-air hostess struggling to fit in, in a new environment.

Jessie and Celia are both members of their local WI, who after the death of a much loved friend agree to take part in a nude calendar to raise funds to support the hospital where he was treated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast

Ruth and Helen join other performers from across the region to bring this very special story, with songs and music by Gary Barlow, to the stage.

The stage version of this story is full of Yorkshire humour, compassion and friendship, with belly laughs and tears side by side all the way through.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

The show is full of Yorkshire humour