Doncaster women get naked for new theatre production of Calendar Girls - The Musical
Two Doncaster women will be baring all when they appear in a production of Calendar Girls - The Musical at The Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield at the end of this month.
Farmer's wife, Ruth White will be playing Jessie, a formidable, retired headmistress, and teacher, Helen Green will be playing Celia, an ex-air hostess struggling to fit in, in a new environment.
Jessie and Celia are both members of their local WI, who after the death of a much loved friend agree to take part in a nude calendar to raise funds to support the hospital where he was treated.
Ruth and Helen join other performers from across the region to bring this very special story, with songs and music by Gary Barlow, to the stage.
The stage version of this story is full of Yorkshire humour, compassion and friendship, with belly laughs and tears side by side all the way through.