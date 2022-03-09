Doncaster's Supanova music studio offers FREE recording sessions after £35,000 grant

Supanova Studios, which is based in Armthorpe, is making its services free of charge for a limited period, thanks to the funding from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

The cash, which comes under the Additional Restrictions Grant, has in total provided £1m funding for arts and culture organisations and freelancers across South Yorkshire.

The studio, run by creative director Jason Burns, is now able to offer free access to a wide range of its services including audio recording, band rehearsal rooms, as well as support with production techniques.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's Supanova Studios is offering free recording sessions.

It also includes access to talented music teachers available in its drum and guitar school and singing tuition and taster sessions.

The studios boast the largest live recording room in South Yorkshire, three fully equipped rehearsal studios and a world class vocal booth, plus a fully mirrored dance studio.

“We applied for the arts and culture funding as we have seen how badly hit local musicians and artists have been in this area by the pandemic,” explained Jason.

“We also had to close our doors for several months due to lockdown restrictions and it was an extremely difficult time. Local artists, musicians and dancers are working hard to build their businesses back and we wanted to be able to support them and the community through our studio.”

He added: ”Anyone interested should visit our website and book online or call us now!”

Supanova Studios has been used by a number of big names in the music industry such as Yungblud, Kaiser Chiefs and Bang Bang Romeo, as well as in recordings for TV shows including Digging for Britain, The Voice, Hear My Song, Benefits For Britain and Walking Victorian Britain.

The studios offers world class recording, mixing, editing and mastering services, as well as Popstar parties for children, hen parties and any other groups.

Kate Brindley, Director of Arts, Culture and Heritage at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, said: “It is fantastic to see South Yorkshire’s Arts & Culture fund supporting so many organisations that help talented local people and community groups to get back on track following the pandemic.

“With our arts and culture sector being so badly affected, this funding is just what South Yorkshire needs to make a difference to people and our communities where it matters most.”

Doncaster received £400k from South Yorkshire MCA’s ARG fund, for which local organisations and freelancers applied to Doncaster Council.

The funding has been allocated to a wide range of activities providing experiences for young people whose health and wellbeing has been affected by the pandemic; a celebration of Doncaster’s history in glassmaking; plus programmes to engage people in creative industry experiences to enhance social behaviours and raise career aspirations.

For more details visit www.supanovastudios.com or call 01302 838866. Alternatively, email [email protected]