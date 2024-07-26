Plans submitted for 15 affordable homes on site of former working men’s club in Campsall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Developer Ongo Housing Ltd has submitted plans to Doncaster Council to build 15 affordable homes on the site of the former Campsall and District Working Men’s Club.
The site on The Avenue has been derelict since its closure in 2011, alongside several nearby buildings.
According to the developer, the housing estate would remove the current “eyesore” and prevent flytipping in the area.
If approved, the site will comprise of 12 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom terraced homes.
Each meets national space standards and will be available for rent at an affordable price.
The site has been marked as suitable for housing in the council’s Local Plan.
No objections have so far been submitted by nearby residents, with the developer stating that the proposal will have “no significant impact” on neighbouring properties.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.