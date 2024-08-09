Plan for housing with “extremely poor design” on Bentley green space refused

By Shannon Mower
Published 9th Aug 2024, 11:15 GMT
Planning officers have refused an application to build homes on a green space in Doncaster after it failed to meet several standards.

Doncaster Council rejected a plan for a block of eight apartments and two homes on land north of Gowdall Green in Bentley.

The application outlined plans for each two-bedroom property to be sold as market housing.

However the council’s Urban Design officer stated that the layout and design of the properties was “extremely poor”, with each failing to meet space standards.

Gowdall Green Bentley. Credit: Google ImagesGowdall Green Bentley. Credit: Google Images
Gowdall Green Bentley. Credit: Google Images

They added that the plans appeared to be a “poor replication” of existing homes in the area.

Four households submitted opposition to the plans, stating concerns over strain on parking, increased traffic, loss of privacy and loss of green space.

The greenfield site has been marked for development in the council’s Local Plan.

In 2017, the applicant successfully submitted a similar proposal with more space per dwelling, however failed to begin construction in the agreed time period.

