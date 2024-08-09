Plan for housing with “extremely poor design” on Bentley green space refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Planning officers have refused an application to build homes on a green space in Doncaster after it failed to meet several standards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Council rejected a plan for a block of eight apartments and two homes on land north of Gowdall Green in Bentley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application outlined plans for each two-bedroom property to be sold as market housing.

However the council’s Urban Design officer stated that the layout and design of the properties was “extremely poor”, with each failing to meet space standards.

Gowdall Green Bentley. Credit: Google Images

They added that the plans appeared to be a “poor replication” of existing homes in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four households submitted opposition to the plans, stating concerns over strain on parking, increased traffic, loss of privacy and loss of green space.

The greenfield site has been marked for development in the council’s Local Plan.

In 2017, the applicant successfully submitted a similar proposal with more space per dwelling, however failed to begin construction in the agreed time period.