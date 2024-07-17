More than 250 residents sign petition against plans for homes beside Armthorpe church
Some 261 residents have so far signed a Change.Org petition against plans for a housing development next to St Leonard and St Mary’s Church in Armthorpe.
If approved, five homes would be built on the site of the former Brook House Farm, which has been derelict for several years.
The farm borders the church and its graveyard at the bottom of Church Street, a dead-end road.
The site’s proposed access would be situated directly beside the church’s Lychegate, which is regularly used for events such as weddings, funerals and Remembrance Sunday.
Those in opposition have raised concerns over potential increased traffic from the development impacting such events, as well as day-to-day parking access to the church.
Concerns were also raised over the development’s potential impact on the peacefulness of the graveyard and its sanctity as a religious site.
Developer Ulmus Homes Ltd submitted the application after its previous plans for six homes on the site were rejected in December 2023.
Planning officers stated the previous application would have been an overdevelopment of the site, with an inappropriate layout and character, agreeing with concerns over highway safety.
The new application proposes a reduction of one home with some other minor changes to the layout and the design.
Armthorpe Parish Council has continued to oppose the plans, citing similar concerns over the impact on traffic and character of the area they could bring.
