News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Doncaster Council logo ‘glow up’ meme featuring Stranger Things star gets nearly 200k TikTok views

A TikTok posted on the official Doncaster Council page on Tuesday has received over 196,000 views and 11,700 likes.

By Shannon Mower
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 12:24pm

It uses a viral meme of ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard clicking his fingers to show a transformation; in this case the change of the council’s logo from ‘Doncaster Council’ to ‘City of Doncaster Council’.

The text above reads: Doncaster Council on 1st January 2023.

Hide Ad

As the video was only posted on Tuesday, the views will likely climb even further to surpass 200k.

A still from the TikTok meme
Most Popular
Read More
Video: UFO sighted in the skies above South California - is this the same one as...

The change in name and logo reflects that Doncaster was awarded city status last year.

Hide Ad

In a full council meeting in November, councillors voted to adopt the title ‘City of Doncaster’ rather than ‘Doncaster City’.

Many TikTok users laughed along with comments such as “Doncaster ate!”, “Slay I guess” and “New year new me!”

Hide Ad

It also created some turf wars, with users writing “Donny thinks it’s hard now” and “Barnsley’s better.”

Doncaster CouncilTikTokDoncasterBarnsley