Doncaster Council logo ‘glow up’ meme featuring Stranger Things star gets nearly 200k TikTok views
A TikTok posted on the official Doncaster Council page on Tuesday has received over 196,000 views and 11,700 likes.
It uses a viral meme of ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard clicking his fingers to show a transformation; in this case the change of the council’s logo from ‘Doncaster Council’ to ‘City of Doncaster Council’.
The text above reads: Doncaster Council on 1st January 2023.
As the video was only posted on Tuesday, the views will likely climb even further to surpass 200k.
The change in name and logo reflects that Doncaster was awarded city status last year.
In a full council meeting in November, councillors voted to adopt the title ‘City of Doncaster’ rather than ‘Doncaster City’.
Many TikTok users laughed along with comments such as “Doncaster ate!”, “Slay I guess” and “New year new me!”
It also created some turf wars, with users writing “Donny thinks it’s hard now” and “Barnsley’s better.”