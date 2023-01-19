Doncaster Council logo ‘glow up’ meme featuring Stranger Things star gets nearly 200k TikTok views

It uses a viral meme of ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard clicking his fingers to show a transformation; in this case the change of the council’s logo from ‘Doncaster Council’ to ‘City of Doncaster Council’.

The text above reads: Doncaster Council on 1st January 2023.

As the video was only posted on Tuesday, the views will likely climb even further to surpass 200k.

A still from the TikTok meme

The change in name and logo reflects that Doncaster was awarded city status last year.

In a full council meeting in November, councillors voted to adopt the title ‘City of Doncaster’ rather than ‘Doncaster City’.

Many TikTok users laughed along with comments such as “Doncaster ate!”, “Slay I guess” and “New year new me!”

