Doncaster Council ‘fully committed’ to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040

Cabinet member for the environment, Coun Mark Houlbrook, said despite the pandemic, the authority had made ‘considerable progress’.

He said actions like planting new trees with a new tree register, creating green gateways, investing in 100 per cent electric fleet vehicles, creating more vehicle charging points, making homes more energy efficient, installing solar panels on buildings and properties and rewilding green spaces to promote biodiversity and wildlife were just some measures.

Councillor Mark Houlbrook

Coun Houlbrook said: “While the Council will do all it can to lead and inspire others to take action, the action needs to be borough-wide and needs everyone to take part.

“I’ll keep people updated via our quarterly newsletter and through our new website which should be available in the coming months, members and residents will then be able to get regular updates at the touch of a button.

“We all need to play our part, reducing our energy consumption, using more active travel and public transport, as well as reducing levels of waste by recycling and re- using wherever possible.

We must do this, to ensure that we leave a safe and habitable planet for generations to come.”