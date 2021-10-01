Plan for back garden kennel with dog play area in Doncaster village submitted to council

Plans have been sent to the council for the units at a property on Woodlands Road, Woodlands.

The construction is already underway but the applicant has been advised to submit an application as permission is needed on the 10.4 metre wide structure.

The applicant said they have the backing of one of their adjacent neighbours.

The structure needs approval

A report states the applicant is seeking permission for the erection of timber framed dog runs and communal play area with a pent roof, galvanised steel dog run panels with pressure treated tanalised loglap rear and bitumen treated sheet roofing.

There will also be gutters to the lower end of the roof to harvest rainwater and collect for garden use.

Walls around the internal compartments are set to be insulated with A1 non combustible insulation.

Any wood accessible to dogs will be lined with sheet metal to avoid ‘chewing damage’.

In a planning statement, the applicant said the work was nothing more than a ‘glorified shed with dog runs’.

They said: “Following a visit from St Leger Homes a few weeks ago, the gentleman noticed that I’d started to erect a dog kennel and said it needed council approval.

“Prior to the first visit I was under the false impression that a timber building was temporary and thus didn’t need any permission.

Prior to putting a spade in the ground I did consult with the adjoining neighbours at number 25 who were more than happy with what I had in mind.

“It is just a glorified shed with dog runs included but is being carefully done and there’s no electricity/power/gas involved.

“It isn’t close to any sources of ignition and with the non-combustible insulation and a lot of the surfaces being clad in metal sheeting, there won’t be masses of wood showing.”

Council planners are expected to make a decision on the application in the near future.